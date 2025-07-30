Ducted System – Slim Mid Static Ducted 6.8kW (Cooling), 7.5kW (Heating)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Setting
E.S.P. control function enables control of air volume easily with a remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. Set RPM by simple touch on remote control to change airflow
Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor
Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor consists of stable and optimised structures with low vibration and low noise characteristic
AUTO External Static Pressure + Zone Control (On/Off)
LG’s high static ducted unit does step control (High-Mid-Low Speed) to supply airflow rate to each zone depending on the number of open dampers.
Corrosion Resistance Black Fin
The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution including fumes from factories.
Two Thermistors Control
The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller as well as from the indoor unit. There may be a significant difference between ceiling and floor air temperature. Two thermistors can optimised indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.
Night Operation
Night Operation can reduce noise levels at night time by simply setting the dip switch on the PCB of the outdoor unit.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
Image used for illustrative purposes only. Actual user interface may differ with updates to ThinQ app from time to time
LG UVnano™ Filter Box (Optional Accessory*)
LG UVnano Filter Box can effectively create a safe indoor environment by trapping and removing various harmful substances such as Ultrafine dust, bacteria and viruses in the form of droplets.
Key Feature
- Wifi Smart control Capability*
- Quiet Twin Rotary Compressor
- Auto ESP setting
- 270mm Slim & Easy Service Maintenance
- Corrosion Resistance
- Black Fin Coated
All Spec
GENERAL
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
900 x 270 x 700
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
2700
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
24
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
950 x 834 x 330
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
59.0
Refrigerant Type
R32
AEER / ACOP
3.451 / 3.275
CAPACITY
Cooling (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW) (T1)
2.70~8.00
Heating (Min. ~ Rated ~ Max.) (kW)
3.0~9.00
CONTINUOUS OPERATION
Cooling (°C (DB))
-15 ~ 48
Heating (°C (WB))
-18 ~ 18
FULL LOAD AMPS
Full Load Amps (A)
17
HEAT EXCHANGER
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
Corrosion Protection (Coating)
Black 2
INDOOR UNIT
Power Supply (V, Ø, Hz)
Supplied from ODU
Dimensions Net (W × H × D) (mm)
900 x 270 x 700
External static pressure High Mode_Factory Set
58.8
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) (m3/min)
11.6~23.4
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Net Weight (kg)
24
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (H / M / L) (dB(A))
- / 35.0 / 34.0 / 32.0
Sound Pressure Level Heating (H / M / L) (dB(A))
- / 35.0 / 34.0 / 32.0
OUTDOOR UNIT
Piping Connections Liquid (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
Dimensions Net (W × H × D)(mm)
950 x 834 x 330
Drain Pipe(Natural Drainage) (mm(inch))
Ø 25.4(1) / 19.4(3/4)
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) (m (ft))
30
Net Weight (kg)
59
Piping Connections Gas (Outer Dia.) (mm (inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
Piping Length (Max.) (m)
50
Power Supply (V , Ø , Hz)
220-240 V 50 Hz
Pre-charge Length
10
Refrigerant Type
R32
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) (dB(A))
65.0 / -
Sound Pressure Level Heating (Rated) (dB(A))
65.0 / -
RATED CURRENT
Cooling (A)
8.70
Heating (A)
10.10
RETURN AIR OPENING
Supply (W x H, Flange) (mm)
231 x 849
SUPPLY AIR OPENING
Return (Oval) (mm)
200 x 857
