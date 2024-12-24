Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

24L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

24L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

DD12GMWE0
()
Key Features

  • Ultra quiet operation - under 32dB in Silent Mode
  • Smart+ Mode that senses and controls humidity
  • powerful laundry mode
  • Shoe and Drawer drying kit included
  • LG ThinQ™ app control including mood lighting
Shhhh.... Ultra Quiet Dehumidifier

Experience the quiet dehumidification with operation under 32dB* in silent mode, helping you to achieve a drier, comfortable home all day long

*Operates down to 31.94 dB(A) in silent mode in accordance with section base 8.6 of SPS KACA0020-6631 , test method for measuring noise level of indoor dehumidifiers (Korean standards) .

Drier, comfortable home perfected in minimalist design

Image of Dual Inverter Compressor inside LG dehumidifier

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Efficient and quiet

The LG dehumidifier is easily stored under the desk.

Compact design

Seamless design meets convenience

LG dehumidifier with neatly stored handle and cord storage space

Hidden handle & hidden cord

Store conveniently when not in use
*Overseas model shown.

Controlling an LG dehumidifier using the LG ThinQ app

LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier

Smart+ Mode

Sensor Driven Performance

By sensing the current humidity, the dehumidifier automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to optimise performance and create a drier home efficiently.

Laundry Mode

Powerful and rapid dehumidification

Dry your clothes faster with powerful and rapid dehumidification.  Also helps prevent musty odours from clothes being damp for long periods of time.

Slient Mode

Comfortable and quiet sleep

Enjoy undisturbed sleep with whisper-quiet silent mode, operating just below 32dB, allowing you to enjoy a peaceful night's rest.

 *Operates down to 31.94 db(A) in silent mode in accordance with section 8.6 of SPS KACA0020-6631, test method for measuring noise level of indoor dehumidifiers (Korean standards).

 

Smart Inverter Compressor 

Quiet yet powerful

LG Smart Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective and


efficient.

Durability

With a 10 year compressor parts warranty* on the Smart Inverter Compressor, you have peace of mind for years to come.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on the compressor. Costs of labour and additional parts to be borne by the consumer.

 

Soft Curves, Minimal Display

Sleek, seamless, and functional design

Seamless design where style meets convenience.

Design

LG dehumidifier with a sleek and seamless design

Portable and convenient 

Handle that stores neatly inside the LG dehumidifier

Hidden handle

Conveniently hidden until you need it.

Cord stored neatly inside the LG dehumidifier

Hidden cord storage

Convenient solution when the unit is stored or moved around the house. *Overseas model shown

The LG dehumidifier's caster rotates 360 degrees and moves smoothly.

Easy-roll Casters

360° rotation for smooth movement.

The water tank of the LG dehumidifier is easily attached and detachable and prevents water from leaking.

Removable water tank

Built-in cover helps prevent water leaks.

Versatile accessories included

  • T-hose

    For drawers or wardrobes

  • Y-hose

    For drying shoes

The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and remove moisture in drawers and wardrobes.

Water tank sensor and light indicator

The light on both the panel & water tank flashes, letting you know when the water tank is full.

When water fills the bucket of an LG dehumidifier, the light blinks.

 *Lighting can be turned on or off and colour can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON'). Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

Image with text Hygiene

Hygiene

UV nano-treated airflow passes through fan blades, helps to keep the blades hygenic

UVnano*

Helps to keep the blades hygenic

Air passing through a HEPA grade filter

Air Filtration

Breathe in fresh, filtered air

Airflows through washable and reusable pre-filter, reducing dust particles from the air. The addition of the optional HEPA filter** removes up to 99.97% of particles down to 0.3microns providing multi-stage filtration for an even fresher environment.

 *Lab tested measuring reduction of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis and E. coli bacteria on fan blades over a 2 hour period at low fan speed. The product does not treat or cure health related conditions.

**HEPA filter is optional accessory and requires separate purchase. Filter tested in accordance with KS B 6141:2020 at 1.5m3/min airflow rate at 20oC and 48%RH. Results may vary depending on environmental condition. Dehumidification performance may partially reduced when the optional HEPA filter is used.

LG ThinQ

Take control wherever you are

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ™ app.

Receive push notifications through the LG ThinQ app when the water tank is full or humidity is high.
adjust the color of the water tank light using the LG ThinQ™ app
Receive push notifications through the LG ThinQ app when the water tank is full or humidity is high.
adjust the color of the water tank light using the LG ThinQ™ app

Notification alerts

Receive push notification for full bucket or high humidity level.

Water tank mood lighting

Change the lamp colour to suit your mood. Control the water tank lighting colour to your preference through LG ThinQ™ app.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')

*The lighting colour option is limited to the colours provided in the ThinQ app.

Disclaimer

 

24 hour dehumidification capacity based on internal testing at test condition 30oC DB / 27oC WB and 80%RH. Performance may vary depending on actual usage and environment.  

1)Test date: '24.12.24~'24.12.26

2)Target model: DD12GMWE0.AHP

3)Test agency: LG Internal Test

4)Test conditions: Test time 3h, Temperature DB 30.00 / WB 27.09, Smart+ Mode, High Wind Speed

5)Test result: Rated Capacity 24L 

All Spec

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096397862

ACCESSORIES

  • Shoe Dry (Y-hose)

    Included

  • Air Purifying Filter Kit

    Sold Separately

  • Closet Dry (Gap-hose)

    Included

  • Extension Hose

    Yes

  • Extension Hose Adapter

    Yes

BASIC SPEC.

  • Bucket Size (L)

    5.0

  • Color

    Essence White

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%

    24

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    40 / 34

  • [PI01] Power input (W)

    190

  • [PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-134a

  • [RF01] Refrigerant charge (g)

    170

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    DD12GMWE0.AHP

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • [EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

    15.5

  • Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

    410 x 640 x 210

  • Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

    476 x 780 x 276

  • [EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

    17.4

FEATURES

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Auto Dehumidifying

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Auto Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Lighting

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Side

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Continuous Drainage

    Yes

  • Easy Roll Caster

    Yes

  • External Drain Connector

    Yes

  • Handle

    Yes

  • Humidity Control

    Yes

  • Humidity Display

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Laundry Mode(Fast)

    Yes

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Power Plug Storage Unit

    Yes

  • Safety Standby

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Temp. & Humidity Sensor

  • Side Bucket Loading Type

    Yes

  • Silent Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Plus Mode

    Yes

  • Spot Mode

    Yes

  • Timer

    1 - 8hr

  • Transparent Bucket

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • [App] Moisture Measure

    Yes

  • [App] Scheduler

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

