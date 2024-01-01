Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar GX

GX

LG Sound Bar GX

(0)
LG Sound Bar GX

See how sound and picture come together

The LG GX sound bar stands out by blending in. Its sleek, slim, complementary design delivers an aesthetic fit to your LG OLED Gallery TV, while Bluetooth® technology enables easy wireless connectivity. It's one streamlined system.

The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colours of paint are shown on the TV screen.

Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X
Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound

The LG Sound Bar GX supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theatre, for an immersive viewing experience.

The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bar GX delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left, to ultimately reproduce a cinematic audio experience.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

5.1 ch Surround Sound Expansion

Immerse yourself in sound

Hear sound all around you. Wirelessly pair with additional surround sound speakers for a full cinematic audio experience. 2.0 ch Rear Speaker Kit expansion
delivers audio from behind for greater depth and immersive surround sound.

*Rear Speaker Kit sold seperately.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Take your sound higher

High-resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing. Higher sampling rates and bit depth provide sound quality that surpasses CDs. Enjoy stunning 24-bit/96kHz audio resolution - closer to the original sound.

A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.

HDMI eARC

Audio connection without compromise

Get better sound from a simpler set up. With HDMI eARC, you can enjoy a higher bitrate, Hi-Res content and uncompressed Dolby Atoms audio with just one cable. There's no need for multiple HDMI ports.


Connectivity

See how simple premium sound can be

Pairing is effortless. Bluetooth technology and new HDMI eARC* combine for the best sound quality possible and simple connectivity.

An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.

Key Feature

  • OLED Gallery TV Matching
  • Flush and slim wall-mount design
  • Dolby Atmos & DTS:X for cinematic sound experience
  • High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing
  • 4K and Dolby Vision® video passthrough
All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV -

  • Size

    55”, 65” (matching width), 77” GX/G1 Series OLED TVs

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -

  • Total Output Power

    420W

  • Sound System

    3.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    40W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    40W x 1

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • With Meridian Technology

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to 192kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types1

    7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Movie, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Android Only (Bluetooth Connection)

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)6

    Yes (eARC/ARC)

  • LG TV Bluetooth7

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)11

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)14

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1440mm x 150mm x 32.5mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    180mm x 394mm x 290mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    4.2kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    5.8kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

