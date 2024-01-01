We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar GX
See how sound and picture come together
The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colours of paint are shown on the TV screen.
Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X
Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound
The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Immerse yourself in sound
delivers audio from behind for greater depth and immersive surround sound.
*Rear Speaker Kit sold seperately.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Take your sound higher
A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.
Audio connection without compromise
See how simple premium sound can be
An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.
Key Feature
-
OLED Gallery TV Matching
-
Flush and slim wall-mount design
-
Dolby Atmos & DTS:X for cinematic sound experience
-
High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing
-
4K and Dolby Vision® video passthrough
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV -
-
Size
55”, 65” (matching width), 77” GX/G1 Series OLED TVs
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -
-
Total Output Power
420W
-
Sound System
3.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
40W x 1
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
With Meridian Technology
Yes
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 192kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types1
7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Movie, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Android Only (Bluetooth Connection)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)6
Yes (eARC/ARC)
-
LG TV Bluetooth7
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)11
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)14
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1440mm x 150mm x 32.5mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
180mm x 394mm x 290mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
4.2kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
5.8kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.