26" (66cm) HD LCD TV with Picture Wizard

26" (66cm) HD LCD TV with Picture Wizard

26LK330

26" (66cm) HD LCD TV with Picture Wizard

All Spec

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    26" (66cm)

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768p

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    70,000:1

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T

VIDEO

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes (HDMI only)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Picture Reset

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (8 Modes)

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Control

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    5W + 5W

  • Speaker Type

    Invisible Speaker

  • Speaker System

    1 Way,2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Sound

  • Sound Mode

    Yes (5 Modes)

  • Auto Volume Leveller

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • EPG (Digital TV)

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labelling

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • AV In

    Yes (1, 3.5mm)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes (1)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C

    Yes (1, Service only)

DIMENSIONS

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    663x423x79.9mm

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    663x484x206.8mm

GENERAL

  • Weight without Stand

    6.2kg

  • Weight with Stand

    7.3kg

  • WARRANTY

    2 Years(Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Rating*

    4.5 (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

