We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" (80cm) Full HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
32" (80cm)
-
Panel Frame Rate
50Hz
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Display Type
Direct LED
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
Yes
-
Digital
Freeview (UHF)
VIDEO
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (3 Modes: Off, Cinema, Game)
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Speaker System
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
USB Plus
Yes (DivX HD)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)ˇ
Yes (ˇMHL enabled Android 4.0 Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required, sold separately)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
RF Input
Yes (1)
-
Shared AV/Component Input
Yes (1)
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
7 Stars (Old Label ). 4 Stars (2013 Label) *Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
738mm x 497mm x 207mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
738mm x 437mm x 79mm
-
VESA Size
200mm x 100mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
6.7kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
6.0kg
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.