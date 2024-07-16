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65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

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65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

65QNED87B6A
Front view of 65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 65QNED87B6A
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1456 mm-wide screen, 840 mm screen height, 904 mm height with stand, a 29.7 mm slim profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1167/425 by 295 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 with AI Picture Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro shows a low-angle outdoor lifestyle scene with two people among vivid flowers, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame to 4K for clearer texture and detail.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
Front view of 65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 65QNED87B6A
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1456 mm-wide screen, 840 mm screen height, 904 mm height with stand, a 29.7 mm slim profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1167/425 by 295 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 with AI Picture Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro shows a low-angle outdoor lifestyle scene with two people among vivid flowers, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame to 4K for clearer texture and detail.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Key Features

  • AI enhanced picture and sound powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3
  • Dynamic QNED Colour Pro replaces quantum dots, delivering 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3 for vivid colour with superb realism.**
  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming for exceptional detail, clarity and brightness.
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision, up to 144Hz VRR & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.^^
More

Why LG QNED evo?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analyzed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

 

A rich spectrum of lifelike colour

Experience 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3** with LG’s latest wide colour gamut technology. Dynamic QNED Colour Pro delivers more shades of vivid, accurate colour, no matter how bright or dark the display, for stunning, likelike visuals. 

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo with certified 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3**

**Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

Optimised contrast and detail

See the difference with enhanced contrast. Mini LEDs and intelligent dimming zones work together to control light, delivering improved contrast, superb clarity, and refined picture detail.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine

Enjoy a personalised, responsive viewing experience. Powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, LG TV uses AI to adapt picture and sound to your preferences, delivering detailed 4K visuals, balanced audio and rich colour with smooth, intelligent performance.*

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

*Image and sound quality dependent on source material.

Why LG AI TV?

*Image and sound quality dependent on source material.

AI HDR Remastering

HDR-inspired picture upgrade

Enjoy rich, realistic visuals from everyday content. AI automatically optimises colour, brightness and contrast, elevating standard picture quality to High Dynamic Range-like levels.*

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.^^

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.* 

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

^^Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons or voice commands, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Step into a world tuned for winning

Advanced Gameplay

Game to win with Motion Booster 288

Experience ultra-fast gaming with up to 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. Motion Booster enhances movement clarity and smoothness levels,^ and support for connecting a compatible Bluetooth ULL controller minimises input lag for high-performance game play.^

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED foLG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.r Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

^In Motion Booster mode, resolution will decrease to Full HD. Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and game console or PC graphics card required for gaming at 40Hz–144Hz VRR. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller sold separately.

Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

Unlock epic gaming titles

Play thousands of games directly through your compatible LG TV via webOS apps, Xbox app and GeForce NOW. From popular titles to casual games playable with your remote, there’s something for everyone.^

Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

^Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs apply. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required, sold separately.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light

Breathtaking home cinema

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision*, movies can appear true to their original form.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

LG Channels

Stream over 100 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 100 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.*

*LG Channels is compatible with LG TV models from 2018 onwards. Internet connection will be required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

Design, made to elevate your space

Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

The epitome of sleek elegance. A minimalist design with narrow bezels helps bring discreet style to your space and keep you fully immersed in the brilliance on screen.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

Smart Connectivity

Smart Connectivity

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.*

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

WOW Orchestra

A unified sound experience, with synchonised LG TV and Sound Bar 

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Key Feature

  • AI enhanced picture and sound powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3
  • Dynamic QNED Colour Pro replaces quantum dots, delivering 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3 for vivid colour with superb realism.**
  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming for exceptional detail, clarity and brightness.
  • Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision, up to 144Hz VRR & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.^^
Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1456 x 840 x 29.7

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.5

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1456 x 840 x 29.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    25.3

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    340 x 285

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    21.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1456 x 909/869 x 285

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 970 x 203

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    32.6

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

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