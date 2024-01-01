Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The perfect match for selected* LG TVs *C7, SJ85 & UJ75 TVs – 55" and 65" models

Specs

Reviews

Support

The perfect match for selected* LG TVs *C7, SJ85 & UJ75 TVs – 55” and 65” models

SJ8

The perfect match for selected* LG TVs *C7, SJ85 & UJ75 TVs – 55” and 65” models

All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -

  • TV Size

    55" ↑ (Perfect Matching TV stands available for 55" and 65" C7, SJ85 and UJ75 - sold separately)

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    300W

  • Sound System

    2.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    65W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    170W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz), AIFF, ALAC

  • Music Decoding

    OGG, WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (192kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to to 192kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Subwoofer)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    4 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Bass Blast, Cinema)

STREAMING SERVICES -

  • Supported Streaming Services

    Deezer Premium+, TuneIn, Spotify Connect

  • Chrome Cast Compatible

    Including Google Play Music, NPR and TuneIn

  • Android / iOS / PC Device Support

    Compatible / Compatible / Compatible

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Compatible

  • Multi-Room Mode (Single/Grouping)

    Yes/Yes

  • Home Cinema Mode

    Yes

  • BT-Fi™

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Dimmable Display

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

CONNECTION -

  • HDMI 2.0a Input / Output

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Service Only

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1220mm x 38mm x 105mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    171mm x 320mm x 252mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1276mm x 373mm x 223mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    2.7kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    4.3kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    9.8kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

