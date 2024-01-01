We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
with DTS Virtual: X™
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -
-
TV Size
43" ↑
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
400W
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
90W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz), AIFF, ALAC
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Subwoofer)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
4 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Bass Blast, DTS Virtual: X)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth 4.2)
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG MusicFlow Bluetooth³
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume, Mute)⁴
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes⁶
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTION -
-
HDMI Input / Output
Yes (1)/Yes (1)⁷
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
891mm x 58mm x 85mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 393mm x 249mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
984mm x 416mm x 217mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.4kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
5.3kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
9.8kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Previous Model
SK5Y
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098406265
