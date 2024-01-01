440W, 3.1.2ch with Meridian, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X and Google Assistant

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV -

  • Size

    55" - 75"

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS -

  • Total Output Power

    400W

  • Sound System

    3.1.2ch

  • Output Power - Front

    40W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTSHD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types

    7 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Movie (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes (Bluetooth 5)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Google Assistant Setup: Google Home Settings: LG Wi-Fi Speaker

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)4

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)4

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible5

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

CONNECTIONS -

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)

    Yes (1)/Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB Input

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1061mm x 58mm x 119mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    221mm x 390mm x 313mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1168mm x 456mm x 284mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    4.4kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    7.8kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    14.6kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Model

    SL8YG

