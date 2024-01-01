Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

LG SP70Y, 380W, 3.1.2ch with Meridian & Dolby Atmos® Soundbar

SP70Y

SP70Y

LG SP70Y, 380W, 3.1.2ch with Meridian & Dolby Atmos® Soundbar

(0)
front view with sub woofer
All Spec

RECOMMENDED TV -

  • Size

    48", 55", 65"

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Output Power

    380W

  • Sound System

    3.1.2ch

  • Output Power - Front

    30W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    30W x 1

  • Output Power - Height

    35W x 2

  • Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC

  • Hi-Res Music Decoding

    FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

  • Music Decoding

    OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • With Meridian Technology

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)

  • Music Upscaling

    Yes (Up to to 96kHz/24-bit)

  • User EQ

    Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Types1

    10 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Cinema (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)

AI FEATURES -

  • Works with Apple AirPlay

    No

  • Works with Google Assistant

    No

  • Works with Amazon Alexa

    No

  • Google Multi-Room Group Playback

    No

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • AI Room Callibration

    No

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • Chromecast Audio Built-In

    No

  • Smartphone Remote App

    LG MusicFlow Bluetooth

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)2

    Yes (eARC/ARC)

  • LG TV Bluetooth3

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible4

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    No

  • SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible

    Yes(Sold Separately)

  • SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)5

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control6

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share7

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (Music)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    890mm x 65mm x 119mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    180mm x 394mm x 290mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1027mm x 470mm x 247mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    3.8kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    5.8kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    13.4kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Previous Model

    SN7Y

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806091278012

FURTHER INFORMATION -

  • Further Information

    1 Dolby Atmos® enabled devices and compatible source content required.
    2 Requires ARC/eARC compatible TV, designed for use with compatible LG TVs. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® source contentrequired for full effect. LG TVs are not compatible with DTS:X pass-through.
    3 Featurerequires LG TV with Bluetooth connection. Soundbar pairing required when TV powered on.
    4 Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.
    5 Designed for use with LG TVs only
    6 Sound Bar Mode Control compatible with 2021 LG TVs
    7 Compatible with 2021 TVs with α7 and α9 Processors, and requires eARC connection.
    8 HDMI Ports support HDCP 2.3 up to 2160p@ 60fps (4:4:4Dolby Vision, HDR10)

