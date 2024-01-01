We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
140W
-
Sound System
2.0ch
-
Output Power - Surround
70W x 2
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
Rear Speaker Volume
-6 to +6
-
Surround Sound from Stereo Source
Yes
COMPATIBLE MODELS -
-
2020 LG Sound Bars
SL4Y, SN5Y, SN8YG, SN9YG
CONNECTION -
-
Speaker Cable Outputs
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Speaker Cables
Yes (2)
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Wireless Receiver (WxHxD)
100mm x 140mm x 100mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
60mm x 220mm x 175mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
282mm x 272mm x 226mm
-
Net Weight (Wireless Receiver)
1kg
-
Net Weight (Rear Speakers)
1.9kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
3.4kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
None
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098160594
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.