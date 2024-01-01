Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

SPK8-S

2.0 ch and 140W Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

(0)
SPK8-S
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    140W

  • Sound System

    2.0ch

  • Output Power - Surround

    70W x 2

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

AUDIO CAPABILITIES -

  • Rear Speaker Volume

    -6 to +6

  • Surround Sound from Stereo Source

    Yes

COMPATIBLE MODELS -

  • 2020 LG Sound Bars

    SL4Y, SN5Y, SN8YG, SN9YG

CONNECTION -

  • Speaker Cable Outputs

    Yes (2)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • Speaker Cables

    Yes (2)

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Wireless Receiver (WxHxD)

    100mm x 140mm x 100mm

  • Speakers (WxHxD)

    60mm x 220mm x 175mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    282mm x 272mm x 226mm

  • Net Weight (Wireless Receiver)

    1kg

  • Net Weight (Rear Speakers)

    1.9kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    3.4kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Model

    None

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806098160594

