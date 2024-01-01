Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43LM6300PTB

Specs

Reviews

Support

43LM6300PTB

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

43LM6300PTB

43LM6300PTB

(2)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type

    FHD

  • Screen size

    43

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 50Hz

  • HDR Format

    HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG

  • Picture Modes

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

  • Image Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • Resolution Upscaling

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    Ready

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • AI ThinQ

    Ready

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS Smart TV

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes (Smart ThinQ)

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Audio Decoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

  • Virtual Surround

    DTS Vitrual:X

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • USB 2.0

    2 (Side)

  • RF Antenna Input

    1 (RF)

  • Component/Composite Input

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • REAR(LAN Port)

    Yes (Rear)

DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    973mm x 623mm x 216mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    973mm x 572mm x 85.0mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    8.1kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    8.0kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1060mm x 660mm x 152mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    10.2kg

  • VESA size

    200 x 200

What people are saying