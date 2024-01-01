43LM6300PTB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type
FHD
-
Screen size
43
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 50Hz
-
HDR Format
HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG
-
Picture Modes
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
-
Image Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
NR
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Ready
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
AI ThinQ
Ready
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS Smart TV
-
Home Dashboard
Yes (Smart ThinQ)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Web Browser
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Audio Decoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Virtual Surround
DTS Vitrual:X
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
USB 2.0
2 (Side)
-
RF Antenna Input
1 (RF)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
REAR(LAN Port)
Yes (Rear)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
973mm x 623mm x 216mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
973mm x 572mm x 85.0mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
8.1kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
8.0kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1060mm x 660mm x 152mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
10.2kg
-
VESA size
200 x 200
