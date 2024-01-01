We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Sizes
49" (123cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Backlight Type
Direct LED
-
Field Refresh Rate
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
DVB-T2 (HD)
-
HbbTV
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Full HD
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Modes
8
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speakers
Stereo
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Modes
6
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 3.0
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Compatible
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/HEVC
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes (External USB HDD Required)
-
Bluetooth Headphone connection
Yes
-
Quickstart+
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes
-
Stan
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
SIDE(HDMI Input)
Yes (1)
-
SIDE(USB Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(HDMI Input)
Yes (2)
-
REAR(Antenna Input)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Composite/Component Input)
Yes (Shared)
-
REAR(Audio (Optical) Output)
Yes(1)
-
REAR(Headphone (3.5mm) Output)
Yes (1)
-
REAR(Lan Port)
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D with Stand
1108mm x 707mm x 218mm
-
W x H x D without Stand
1108mm x 657mm x 82mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
10.9kg (10.6kg)
-
VESA Size
300 x 300
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
EAN
8806087621396
-
ENERGY STAR RATING
5 Stars
