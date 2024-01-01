We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ULTRA CLARITY ULTRA SCALE
All Spec
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Plus)
-
Picture Mode
Yes (7 Modes)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
(3 Modes)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D <-> 3D Conversion
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.2 Speaker System
-
Audio Output
10W X2 + 15W (Sub Woofer) X2
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Modes
-
Sound Optimiser
3 Modes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
LG Smart TV
Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (2 Glasses Included)
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR) Function
Compatible (USB storage device is required and will need to be purchased separately)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (Movie[DivX {HD}], Photo[Jpeg], Music[MP3])
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI (incl. 1 x ARC)
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (3)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
RF Input
Yes (1)
-
AV (Composite) Input
Yes (1)
-
Component Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Output
Yes (1 - Optical)
-
RGB In (PC)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio In
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand(WxHxD)
1916mm x 1214mm x 399mm
-
Without Stand(WxHxD)
1916mm x 1120mm x 399mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
81 kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
69.8 kg
GENERAL
-
WARRANTY
TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Energy Rating*
6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
84" (213cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160p
-
Backlight Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 200Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
Yes
-
