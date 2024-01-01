Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ULTRA CLARITY ULTRA SCALE

Specs

Reviews

Support

ULTRA CLARITY ULTRA SCALE

84LA9800

ULTRA CLARITY ULTRA SCALE

(0)
All Spec

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (Plus)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes (7 Modes)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    (3 Modes)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 2D <-> 3D Conversion

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Depth Control

    20 Levels

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (4 Pairs Included)

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    10W X2 + 15W (Sub Woofer) X2

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Sound Mode

    7 Modes

  • Sound Optimiser

    3 Modes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (All HDMI)

  • MHL (Mobile HD Link)

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes (2 Glasses Included)

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR) Function

    Compatible (USB storage device is required and will need to be purchased separately)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (Movie[DivX {HD}], Photo[Jpeg], Music[MP3])

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

SIDE CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI (incl. 1 x ARC)

    Yes (4)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (3)

REAR CONNECTIONS

  • RF Input

    Yes (1)

  • AV (Composite) Input

    Yes (1)

  • Component Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Output

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • RGB In (PC)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • With Stand(WxHxD)

    1916mm x 1214mm x 399mm

  • Without Stand(WxHxD)

    1916mm x 1120mm x 399mm

  • Weight (kg) with Stand

    81 kg

  • Weight (kg) without Stand

    69.8 kg

GENERAL

  • WARRANTY

    TV - 1 Year Parts & Labour, Accessory - 1 Year Parts & Labour

  • Energy Rating*

    6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).

TV SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    84" (213cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160p

  • Backlight Type

    LED Plus

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    Yes

