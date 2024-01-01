Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

A9NEOMULTI

Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology

A9NEOMULTI

Summary

DIMENSIONS
260 x 1120 x 270
CAPACITY
0.44L
KEY FEATURE 1
Power Drive Nozzle™ for Effective Particle Pick Up
KEY FEATURE 2
One Touch Control

All Spec

DESIGN & CONVENIENCE

  • Colour

    Red

  • Vacuum Type

    Cordless Handstick

  • Control Type

    Button

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Yes (4 Lengths)

  • Dust Bin Capacity

    0.44L

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Charging Dock

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Option

    Yes

  • Floor-Standing Option

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Motor Technology

    Smart Inverter Motor® P9

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Power Modes

    3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)

  • Batteries Included

    2

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-Ion

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes (3 Step)

  • Charging Time

    3.5 hours per battery

  • Max Running Time

    Normal Mode (Without Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 40 minutes per battery

    Normal Mode (With Power Drive Nozzle®): Up to 30 minutes per battery

    Power Mode: Up to 9 minutes per battery

    Turbo Mode: Up to 6 minutes per battery

  • Filtration Technology

    5 Step

  • Washable Filters

    3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

  • Noise (Turbo Mode)

    86db

MOTORISED NOZZLES

  • Hard Floor Power Drive Nozzle®

    Yes

  • Multi-Surface Power Drive Nozzle®

    Yes

OTHER NOZZLES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Handy Tool Kit

    Hard Dirt Tool
    Mattress Tool

  • Accessories

    Spare Pre-Filter (Green)

DIMENSIONS

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    720mm x 290mm x 330mm

  • Weight (Hand Unit Only)

    1.6kg

  • Weight (Incl. Multi-Surface Nozzle)

    2.7kg

WARRANTY & COMPLIANCE

  • Handstick

    2 Years Parts & Labour

  • Battery

    12 Months Warranty

  • Smart Inverter Motor®

    10 Years Warranty*

    * 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    ¹ Up to 80 minutes run time when using 2 batteries in starting 'normal' mode without Power Drive Nozzle. Battery life may vary depending on settings and with use.

