LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White

A9T-LITE

A9T-LITE

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick in White

front view

Hassle free emptying

Manually emptying your vacuum's dust bin will be a thing of the past with the LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™. This means that dust and other particles automatically empties when the vacuum is placed on the docking station to charge. Contents are then stored in a dust storage bag* which can be easily replaced once full. What this means is that dust and other particles are hygienically disposed of rather than re-entering the air during the emptying process.

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.

Lock away dirt and dust

The 3 step filtration system* uses three components to hygienically lock away dirt and dust. The auto empty dust bin removes vacuumed items from the bin and transfers into the storage bag. Air then passes through two filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.

*All In One Tower™ Only - Three Step filtration refers to the Dust Bag, Washable Motor Protection Filter and Washable Fine Dust Filter.

It shows a frontal shot of A9 All-in-One Tower in a white tone modern living room interior.

Empty Store and Charge in the one place

The tower's ingenious design sees the LG CordZero® become more than a vacuum. Store accessories, charge batteries and automatically empty the dust bin when docked.

A9T-Auto Storage

Neat and tidy accessory storage

Conveniently and neatly store the included cleaning accessories inside the All-in-One Tower™.
It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.

Control with ease

Easily adjust your settings on the go with LG's Thumb Touch Control.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Clean like you mean it

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone that separates dust and hair help to deliver powerful long lasting suction.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

Durable Cleaning Technology

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at a rapid speed driving the fan to generate an internal cyclonic air flow, to help separate and filter dust particles. The durability of the motor is improved through the brushless design as it creates less friction during operation allowing LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor*.

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

Clean surfaces and capture dust with peace of mind

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles.

Easy maintenance

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter in the handstick can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Fit more in

The LG KOMPRESSOR® technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, simply place back on the charging dock and let the All-In-One Tower™ take care of the rest.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

A vacuum cleaner is placed behind it, showing a woman using the ThinQ app on her smartphone.

Important information is always on hand

ThinQ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ by alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

A stylish new level of convenience for your cleaning routine

It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.

*Alternative product colour featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for featured product images.

Download A9T-LITE Specs

Key Feature

  • All-In-One Vacuum Solution
  • Auto Empty Dust Bin
  • Handy Accessory Storage
  • LG Kompressor® technology
All Spec

