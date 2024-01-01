Hassle Free Emptying with All-In-One Tower™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Features

A9T-ULTRA

A9T-ULTRA_Front_View

Hassle free emptying

Manually emptying your vacuum's dust bin will be a thing of the past with the LG CordZero® All-In-One Tower™. This means that dust and other particles automatically empties when the vacuum is placed on the docking station to charge. Contents are then stored in a dust storage bag* which can be easily replaced once full. What this means is that dust and other particles are hygienically disposed of rather than re-entering the air during the emptying process.

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.

Lock away dirt and dust

The 3 step filtration system* uses three components to hygienically lock away dirt and dust. The auto empty dust bin removes vacuumed items from the bin and transfers into the storage bag. Air then passes through two filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.

*All In One Tower™ Only - Three Step filtration refers to the Dust Bag, Washable Motor Protection Filter and Washable Fine Dust Filter.

A Sleek Tower that Stores, Empties, and Charges

Empty Store and Charge in the one place

The tower's ingenious design sees the LG CordZero® become more than a vacuum. Store accessories, charge batteries and automatically empty the dust bin when docked.

Dual Battery Charging

Always ready to go

Clean and charge at the same time with the two included interchangeable batteries. With up to 120 minutes of battery run time you will never be caught off guard again*.

*Up to 120min run time when using 2 batteries, vacuum set to starting ‘normal’ mode without Power Drive Nozzle. Up to 80min run time when using a Power Drive Nozzle. Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and settings. Vacuum to be placed on dock and battery in designated slot for simultaneous charging

Neat and tidy accessory storage

Conveniently and neatly store the included cleaning accessories inside the All-in- One Tower™.

Receive Alerts and Monitoring for a Deep Powerful Clean

Important information is always on hand

ThinQ helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ by alerting you to check the status of the filter and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

*Compatible smartphone Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later) required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.

A stylish new level of convenience for your cleaning routine.

Clean like you mean it

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone that separates dust and hair help to deliver powerful long lasting suction.
Delivering Powerful, Durable Cleaning Technology

Durable Cleaning Technology

The brushless Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at a rapid speed driving the fan to generate an internal cyclonic air flow, to help separate and filter dust particles. The durability of the motor is improved through the brushless design as it creates less friction during operation allowing LG to offer a 10 year parts warranty on the motor*.

* 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

Fit more in

The LG KOMPRESSOR® technology saves you time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. With the compaction of dust and hair (by up to 2.4 times the uncompressed capacity*) you need to clean out the bin less often. When it is time to empty, simply place back on the charging dock and let the All-In-One Tower™ take care of the rest.

*Results may vary depending on operating environment.

Control Features With a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Control with ease

Easily adjust your settings on the go with LG's Thumb Touch Control.
Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility

Adjust for comfort

The telescopic pipe allows users to adjust the length to their preferred height for easy comfortable use. It also enables the length to be adjusted for easy storage
Removable and Washable Filters

Easy maintenance

Easily maintain your vacuum by removing and washing your filters*. Over time, dirt builds up on the filters inside your vacuum. The metal filter, cloth pre-filter and fine dust filter in the handstick can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave the filters to completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Applies to LG CordZero™ Stick Vacuum only. After washing, ensure filters are fully dried before re-assembling. Drying time may vary by season, temperature or humidity.

Clean Your Floors and Capture Fine Dust Particles With the 5-Step Filtration System with HEPA Filter.

Clean surfaces and capture dust with peace of mind

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust--filtering out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

Included Power Drive Nozzles™

Power Drive™ Mop

Reduce your cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time.

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

The Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Multi Surface Nozzle

Power Drive™ Mini

Vacuum pet hair off fabric surfaces like sofas, pet furniture, and bedding.

Crevice Tool

The crevice tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool

The combination tool is a 2 in 1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Key Feature

  • All-In-One Vacuum Solution
  • Auto Empty Dust Bin
  • Handy Accessory Storage
  • Dual Battery Charging
  • LG Kompressor® technology

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSIONS
260mm x 1010mm x 300mm
CAPACITY
0.44L
KEY FEATURE 1
All-In-One Vacuum Solution
KEY FEATURE 2
Auto Empty

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Iron Grey

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2

  • Battery Type

    LithiumIon

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    1083 x 285 x 465

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone®

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    3 (PreFilter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    Yes

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    3600

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

