LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle
LG All-in-One Tower features that you'll love
Free your hands from dust and mess
*Overseas model shown.
Lock down dust
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
Empty, store and charge in one place
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*
LG ThinQ
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Mighty performance with a light weight design
'*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Overseas model shown.
One nozzle for multiple surfaces
Easy to see, informative LCD Screen
More stick vacuum benefits
LG KOMPRESSOR® | Fit More In
It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
Dual Battery Charging | Always ready to go
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
5-Step Filtration System | Clean surfaces and capture dust
The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.
Removable and Washable filters | Easy Maintenance
Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.
Smart Inverter Motor™ | 10 Year Parts Warranty*
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.
A9X Handstick
Different nozzles for different needs
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light
Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads.
Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light
No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.
The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.
Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle
The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding
This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.
Crevice Tool
Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.
2-in-1 Combination Tool
Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.
Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop
*images shown are for illustrative purposes only.
*Overseas model shown.
What’s in the box
Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.
Key Feature
-
Auto Empty Dust Bin
-
LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle
-
Up to 280W suction power*
-
Handy Accessory Storage
-
Dual Battery Charging
-
LG Kompressor® technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Graphite
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
265 x 1100 x 305
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Graphite
-
Body Color (Tower)
Graphite
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091914422
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode without Nozzles
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode with Nozzle
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles
30
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle
15
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles
10
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle
10
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle
6
-
Min Capacity (mAh)
2300
-
Rated Capacity (mAh)
2400
-
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
25.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
716 x 286 x 143
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
265 x 1100 x 305
-
Weight (kg)
2.9
-
Max Product Height (mm)
1100
-
Weight include packing (kg)
7.8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (BOX)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
300 x 1103 x 476
-
Weight include packing (kg)
21.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
256 x 1009 x 298
-
Weight (kg)
9.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Cordless Hand Stick
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
All-in-One Tower
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
All-in-One Tower
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Nano LED
No
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
No
-
Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
Yes
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
-
Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
No
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)
400
-
Power Mode
Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.5
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.25
-
Max Suction Power (W)
280
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Mode
Auto / Manual
-
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
30
-
Power Consumption during charging (A)
1.15
-
Power Consumption during cleaning (A)
7.0
-
Power Consumption during cleaning (W)
1700
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
