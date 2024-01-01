Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

A9X-ULTRA

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick with LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle

(0)
Front view

LG All-in-One Tower features that you'll love

Hands-free

Automatic dust-emptying

Dual Floor Max Nozzle

One nozzle for multiple surfaces

LG KOMPRESSOR®

Fit More In

LG ThinQ®

Operate remotely

Video showing the combination of Combi Tower, Split-screen demonstrating automated dust processing, Displaying the interior storage space of Combi Tower in one video.

Empty, store and charge in the one place.

Auto Empty

Free your hands from dust and mess

Dock your stick after use into the tower to automatically empty the dust bin, saving you time and preventing the dreaded 'dust clouds' when manually emptying.

*Overseas model shown.

Lock down dust

The tower design incorporates a 3-Step Filtration System, securely locking away dirt and filtering out dust particles to prevent the re-entering of dust into the air during emptying process.

The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.

All-In-One Tower™

Empty, store and charge in one place

The right place for all the right tools. Stylish, free-standing tower, stores all included accessories neatly with no need to wall mount.

Empty, store and charge in one place

LG ThinQ®

Important information is always on hand

ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*

LG ThinQ

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Stick vacuum leaning against the wall.

Designed to impress

Powerful cleaning

Mighty performance with a light weight design

With up to 280W suction power*, the A9X handstick makes cleaning a breeze. At just 2.9kg, this lightweight vacuum is easy to use all around your home.

'*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Overseas model shown.

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light

One nozzle for multiple surfaces

No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard floors.

LCD Screen

Easy to see, informative LCD Screen

Effortlessly monitor, customise settings, and troubleshoot the A9X handstick with a helpful screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation.

Close-up of an LCD screen displaying text indicating the vacuum cleaner's status. -Dust bin emptied, completed.

Dust removal is
completed

Image displaying cleaning stages on the screen.

Turbo

Pictogram displayed, indicating an issue.

Close-up of an LCD screen displaying text indicating the vacuum cleaner's status. -Suction inlet issue detected.

Nozzle clogged with a foreign object.

More stick vacuum benefits

LG KOMPRESSOR® | Fit More In

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Dual Battery Charging | Always ready to go

It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

5-Step Filtration System | Clean surfaces and capture dust

The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.

Removable and Washable filters | Easy Maintenance

Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.

Smart Inverter Motor™ | 10 Year Parts Warranty*

The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.

A9X Handstick

Different nozzles for different needs

Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light

Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads.

Spray Mop Nozzle with LED light

Dual Floor Max Nozzle with LED light

No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.

The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.

Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle

The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding

This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.

Crevice Tool

Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.

This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.

 

Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop

 *images shown are for illustrative purposes only.

*Overseas model shown.

What’s in the box

Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.

Key Feature

  • Auto Empty Dust Bin
  • LED Spray Mop + Dual Floor Max Nozzle
  • Up to 280W suction power*
  • Handy Accessory Storage
  • Dual Battery Charging
  • LG Kompressor® technology

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

A9X-ULTRA-M

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Graphite

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1100 x 305

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Graphite

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Graphite

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091914422

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode without Nozzles

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Low Mode with Nozzle

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode without Nozzles

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Normal Mode with Nozzle

    15

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode without Nozzles

    10

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Power Mode with Nozzle

    10

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode without Nozzles

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) - Turbo Mode with Nozzle

    6

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    2300

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    2400

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    716 x 286 x 143

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1100 x 305

  • Weight (kg)

    2.9

  • Max Product Height (mm)

    1100

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    7.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (BOX)

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    300 x 1103 x 476

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    21.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    256 x 1009 x 298

  • Weight (kg)

    9.7

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Hand Stick

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Nano LED

    No

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • Dual Nozzle with LED Lighting (Carpet + Hard Floors)

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle with LED Lighting

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

    400

  • Power Mode

    Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.5

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.25

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    280

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    30

  • Power Consumption during charging (A)

    1.15

  • Power Consumption during cleaning (A)

    7.0

  • Power Consumption during cleaning (W)

    1700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.