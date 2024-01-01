Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
13kg Front Load Washing Machine with Turbo Clean®

Specs

Reviews

Support

13kg Front Load Washing Machine with Turbo Clean®

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

WD1013NDW

13kg Front Load Washing Machine with Turbo Clean®

(0)
LG WD1013NDW Front Load Washer

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    13kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    645

  • Height (mm)

    940

  • Depth (mm)

    770

  • Weight

    77kg

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    538mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 485kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    133L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4 Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton, Turbo Clean® Off, 40°C, Intensive, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White with Tinted Door

  • Smart Diagnosis® 3.0

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1000rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    Extra High/High/Medium/Low/Extra Low

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean®

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    12 (Cotton, Heavy Stain, Baby Care, Hygiene, Sports Wear, Wool, Speed Wash, Silent Wash, Dark Wash, Duvet, Rinse+Spin, Download Cycle)

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    9 (Pre Wash, Remote Start, Turbo Clean®, Add Item, Intensive, Favourite, Crease Care, Spin Only, Delay End (3-19 Hours))

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
    ^2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

What people are saying