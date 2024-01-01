We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg Front Load Washing Machine with Turbo Clean®
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
13kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
645
-
Height (mm)
940
-
Depth (mm)
770
-
Weight
77kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
538mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 485kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
133L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton, Turbo Clean® Off, 40°C, Intensive, Rinse 3, Extra High Spin
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White with Tinted Door
-
Smart Diagnosis® 3.0
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1000rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
Extra High/High/Medium/Low/Extra Low
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Turbo Clean®
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
12 (Cotton, Heavy Stain, Baby Care, Hygiene, Sports Wear, Wool, Speed Wash, Silent Wash, Dark Wash, Duvet, Rinse+Spin, Download Cycle)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
9 (Pre Wash, Remote Start, Turbo Clean®, Add Item, Intensive, Favourite, Crease Care, Spin Only, Delay End (3-19 Hours))
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
10 Year Inverter Direct Drive Motor Parts Warranty^
^2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
