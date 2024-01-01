Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WD1208TC4W

8kg Front Loader Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive

(0)
All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    8kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    850

  • Depth (mm)

    645

  • Weight

    67kg

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 326kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    77L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1200 Spin Program

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Tag On with NFC

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1200rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1200, 1100, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    14 Total
    General Cycles: Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet.
    Specialty Cycles: Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool Plus, Dark Wash, Heavy Stain, Silent Wash.
    Quick Wash: Quick 30
    Download Cycle

WARRANTY -

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

