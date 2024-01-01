Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.5 / 4kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer / Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.5 / 4kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer / Dryer

WD1402CRD6

7.5 / 4kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer / Dryer

LG WD1402CRD6 - 7.5 / 4kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer / Dryer
All Spec

FEATURES

  • Capacity

    7.5kg

  • Colour

    White

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive

  • Motor RPM

    1400rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/800/400/No Spin

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Controls

    Electronic

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Suds Detection

    Yes

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    95/60/40/30/Cold

  • Door Diameter

    290mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    165°

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

WASHING PROGRAMS

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes (40°C)

  • Pre-wash

    Yes

  • Rinse Hold

    Yes

DRYER FEATURES

  • Drying Capacity

    4.0kg

  • Drying Method

    Condensing

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drying Options

    4

LED DISPLAY

  • Time Delay

    3 ~ 19 hours

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • Error / Self Diagnosis

    Yes

NOISE LEVELS

  • Washing

    54dB

  • Spinning

    75dB

RATINGS

  • Water Rating

    4.0 Star

  • Water Consumption

    77L (Washing), 27L (Drying)

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star (Washing), 1.5 Star (Drying)

  • Energy Consumption

    375kWh / 365 uses (Washing), 190kWh / 52 uses (Drying)

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Only (WxHxD)

    595mm x 850mm x 595mm

  • Unit inc Door (WxHxD)

    595mm x 850mm x 600mm

  • Weight

    64kg

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)

