We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Direct Drive Front Load Washer
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
8.5kg
-
Colour
White
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Controls
Electronic
-
Motor RPM
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95/60/40/30/Cold
-
Door Opening Angle
165°
-
Smart Diagnostic
Yes
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Door Diameter
350mm
-
Suds Detection
Yes
GENERAL
-
Weight
68kg
-
Warranty
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)
WASHING PROGRAMS
-
Wool
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Dark Wash
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Time Delay
YES (3~19 hours)
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes (40°C)
-
Pre-wash
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Rinse++
Yes
-
Normal+Hold
Yes
LED DISPLAY
-
Time Remaining
Yes
-
Process Indicator
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
NOISE LEVELS
-
Washing
46dB
-
Spinning
60dB
RATINGS
-
WEL Water Rating
4.5 Star
-
Water Consumption
73L
-
Energy Rating
4.0 Star
-
Energy Consumption
340kWh
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Only (WxHxD)
600x850x640mm
-
Unit inc Door (WxHxD)
600x850x660mm
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.