8.5/4.5kg Direct Drive Front Load Steam Washer/Dryer

WD14030FD6

8.5/4.5kg Direct Drive Front Load Steam Washer/Dryer

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Capacity

    8.5kg

  • Colour

    White

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Controls

    Electronic

  • Motor RPM

    1400rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    95/60/40/30/Cold

  • Door Opening Angle

    165°

  • Smart Diagnostic

    Yes

  • Water Recirculation

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Door Diameter

    350mm

  • Suds Detection

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Weight

    73kg

  • Warranty

    10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)

WASHING PROGRAMS

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Cotton Eco

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes (4.5kg/4.5kg)

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes (40°C)

  • Pre-wash

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Steam Wash

    Yes

LED DISPLAY

  • Time Delay

    3 ~ 19 hours

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • Error / Self Diagnosis

    Yes

NOISE LEVELS

  • Washing

    46dB

  • Spinning

    60dB

RATINGS

  • WEL Water Rating

    4.5 Star

  • Water Consumption

    73L

  • Energy Rating

    Washing: 4.0 Star, Drying: 1.5 Star

  • Energy Consumption

    Washing: 340kWh, Drying: 220kWh

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Only (WxHxD)

    600x850x640mm

  • Unit inc Door (WxHxD)

    600x850x660mm

DRYER FEATURES

  • Drying Capacity

    4.5kg

  • Drying Method

    Condensing

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drying Options

    5

