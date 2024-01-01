We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
7.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Height (mm)
850
-
Depth (mm)
610
-
Weight
62kg
-
Door Diameter (front loaders)
350mm
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Wash: 380kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
3½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
77L
-
WELS Water Ratings
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Cotton Eco, 40°c, 1400rpm spin speed
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Tag On with NFC
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Digital Display
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports
Wear, Wool Plus, Dark Wash, Heavy Stain, Quick 30, Silent Wash, Download
Cycle (Default Rinse))
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
5 (Prewash, Normal + Hold, Intensive, Spin Only, Delay End)
EAN -
-
EAN
8801031788019
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
What people are saying
-
