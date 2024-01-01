Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.5/4kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with 6 Motion Direct Drive

7.5/4kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with 6 Motion Direct Drive

WDC1475NCW

7.5/4kg Front Load Washer Dryer Combo with 6 Motion Direct Drive

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    7.5kg

  • Drying Capacity (kg)

    4kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    850

  • Depth (mm)

    610

  • Weight

    62kg

  • Door Diameter (front loaders)

    350mm

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 370kwh/365 uses
    Dry: 150kwh/52 uses

  • Energy Rating

    3½ Star (Wash) | 3 Star (Dry)

  • WELS Water Consumption

    77L (Wash) | 29L (Dry)

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4 Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Cotton Eco, 40°c, 1400rpm spin speed

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Tag On with NFC

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Control

  • Digital Display

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Cold / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    14 (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Hygiene, Baby Care, Sports
    Wear, Wool Plus, Dark Wash, Heavy Stain, Quick 30, Silent Wash, Download
    Cycle (Default Rinse))

  • Additional Washing Control Variables

    6 (Prewash, Normal + Hold, Intensive, Running Time, Status, Error / Self
    Diagnosis)

EAN -

  • EAN

    8801031788002

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

