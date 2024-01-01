Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

WV5-1408W

8kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam

(0)

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
600 x 850 x 605
CAPACITY
8
ENERGY RATING
Intelligent Clothing Care with AI Technology
THINQ
Reduce Allergens with Steam Cycles

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Finish

    White

  • Control Type

    Electronic Press Button

  • Lid / Door Material

    Tempered Glass

  • Tinted Glass

    Yes

  • Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Trim Colour

    White

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

  • LG TWIN Wash® Compatible

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    8kg

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct-Drive Motor

  • Maximum Spin Speed

    1400 RPM

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • 6 Motion® Wash

    Yes

  • A.I. Direct-Drive™

    Yes (Cotton, Easy Care, Mixed Fabric)

  • Steam

    Yes (2 Cycles Only)

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Lifters

    Yes

  • Dispensers

    Detergent/Softener/Bleach

  • Inlets

    Hot & Cold

  • Auto-Balance

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • ThinQ®

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Functions¹

    Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring

PROGRAMS

  • Programs

    Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Baby Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool, Sportswear, Duvet

  • Quick Wash

    Quick 30 (2kg)

  • Download Cycle¹

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Variable Spin Speeds

    1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes (3-19 Hours)

  • Rinse Option

    Yes (Rinse+)

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Width (mm)

    600

  • Unit Depth (mm)

    605

  • Unit Height (mm)

    850

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    660mm x 660mm x 890mm

  • Unit Weight

    70kg

WARRANTY

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years

  • Inverter Direct-Drive Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Consumption

    284kWh/365 Uses

  • Energy Rating

    4½ Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    77L

  • WELS Water Rating

    4½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    (Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin)

  • Disclaimers

    ¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.

