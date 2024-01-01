We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam+
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Finish
White
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Safety Lock
Yes
-
Trim Colour
Chrome
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
LG TWIN Wash® Compatible
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
8kg
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed
1400RPM
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
-
A.I. Direct-Drive™
Yes (Cotton, Easy Care, Mixed Fabric)
-
Steam
Yes (Steam+)
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Dispensers
Detergent/Softener/Bleach
-
Inlets
Hot & Cold
-
Auto-Balance
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with Amazon Alexa
PROGRAMS
-
Programs
Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool, Sportswear, Duvet
-
Quick Wash
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (4kg)
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Variable Spin Speeds
1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
-
Variable Temperature (°C)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes (3-19 Hours)
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes
-
Rinse Option
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Width (mm)
600
-
Unit Depth (mm)
605
-
Unit Height (mm)
850
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
660mm x 660mm x 890mm
-
Unit Weight
70kg
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
Energy Consumption
263kWh/365 Uses
-
Energy Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
68L
-
WELS Water Rating
4½ Star
-
WELS Wash Program
(Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin)
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ application.
