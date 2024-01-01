We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.5Kg Top Loading Washing (WELS 2 Star, 106 Litres per wash)
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Finish
Off White
-
Washing Capacity
5.5kg
-
Variable Spin Speed(RPM)
600
-
Motor Type
Conventional
-
Wash Programs
8
-
Wash Options
3
-
I-Sensor
Yes
-
Time Delay
3~48 hours
-
Fuzzy Logic Control
Yes
GENERAL
-
Wash Water Rating
2 Star
-
Wash Water Consumption
106 Litres
-
Wash Energy Rating
1 Star
-
Wash Energy Consumption
Warm Wash 683 kwh / Cold Wash 67kWh
-
Washing Noise Level
55dB
-
Spinning Noise Level
55dB
-
Dimensions(WxDxH)
540x540x910mm
-
Weight
31kg
-
Warranty
2 Years
