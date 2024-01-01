We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with 6 Motion Direct Drive
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
7.5kg
-
Colour
White with Silver Trim
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Motor RPM
800rpm
-
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Controls
Electronic
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis 2.0
Yes
-
Display
Digital
-
Fuzzy Logic Control
Yes
-
iSensor
Yes (Temp/Hardness/Detergent)
-
Lint Filter
Yes (Hidden)
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Smart Filter
Yes
-
Glass Door
Yes (Tempered)
WASHING PROGRAMS
-
Wool
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
-
Fuzzy
Yes
-
Quick / Speed Wash
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Time Delay
Yes (3-48 hours)
-
Water Temp
3 Levels
-
Soil Level
Yes (Light/Normal/Heavy)
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
Yes (60/90/120mins)
-
Tub Dry
Yes
LED DISPLAY
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
-
Error / Self Diagnosis
Yes
NOISE LEVELS
-
Washing
38dB
-
Spinning
50dB
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight
43.5kg
-
Product (WxDxH)
590mm x 606mm x 992mm
-
Packaging (WxDxH)
630mm x 677mm x 1070mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
10 Year Direct Drive Motor Warranty (2 years parts and labour + 8 years on direct drive motor parts only)
