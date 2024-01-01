We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Top Load Washer with Direct Drive Motor (WELS 4 Star, 102.6 Litres per wash)
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Finish
White
-
Washing Capacity
10kg
-
Variable Spin Speed(RPM)
950
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Wash Programs
10
-
Wash Options
4
-
Time Delay
1~24 hours
-
Fuzzy Logic Control
Yes
GENERAL
-
Wash Water Rating
4 Star
-
Wash Water Consumption
103 Litres
-
Wash Energy Rating
3 Star
-
Wash Energy Consumption
Warm Wash 555kWh (365 uses) / Cold Wash 123kWh (365 uses)
-
Washing Noise Level
46dB
-
Spinning Noise Level
52dB
-
Dimensions(WxDxH)
685x720x1095mm
-
Weight
56kg
-
Warranty
2 Years + 8 Years (motor part only)
