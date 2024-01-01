Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™

Specs

Reviews

Support

14kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™

WTG1434WHF

14kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™

(0)
WTG1434WHF

Summary

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD, MM)
690 x 1410 (lid open) x 730
CAPACITY
10
ENERGY RATING
TurboClean3D™ Powerful & Fast Wash Option
THINQ
Stainless Steel Tub, Helps Maintain a Hygienic Wash

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Finish

    White Finish

  • Control Type

    Electronic Press Button

  • Control Location

    Front Panel

  • Lid / Door Material

    Tempered Glass

  • Tinted Glass

    Yes

  • Soft Closing

    Yes

  • Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Running Time

    Yes

  • Status

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Capacity

    14kg

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct-Drive Motor

  • Maximum Spin Speed

    950 RPM

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Logic Control

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean 3D®

    Yes

  • 6 Motion® Wash

    Yes

  • TurboDrum®

    Yes

  • Jet Spray

    Yes

  • On-Board Water Heater

    Yes

  • No Agitator

    Yes

  • Lint Filters

    Auto Clean Lint Filter

  • Stainless Steel Tub

    Yes

  • Dispensers

    Detergent / Softener / Bleach

  • Inlets

    Hot & Cold

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • ThinQ®

    Yes (Wi-Fi)

  • Functions¹

    Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with Google Assistant²

PROGRAMS

  • Programs

    Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Eco Cotton, Quick Wash, Duvet, Delicates, Sports Wear, Stain Care, Allergy Care, Extra Rinse

  • Download Cycle¹

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • Wash Time

    Yes (10)

  • Water Temperature

    Yes (3)

  • Water Level

    Yes (10)

  • Rinses

    Yes (5)

  • Spin Level

    Yes (4) + Air Spin

  • Delay Start

    Yes (3-18 Hours)

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean™

    Yes

  • Vapour

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Width (mm)

    690

  • Unit Depth (mm)

    730

  • Unit Height (mm)

    1023

  • Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1410

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    750mm x 800mm x 1100mm

  • Unit Weight

    70kg

WARRANTY

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years

  • Inverter Direct-Drive Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).

COMPLIANCE

  • EAN

    8801031591374

  • WELS Water Rating

    4 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    144L

  • Energy Consumption

    515 kWh/365 Uses

  • Energy Consumption (Cold)

    224 kWh/365 Uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • Disclaimers

    ¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.

    ² Google Account required. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. To learn more, visit LG.com. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

