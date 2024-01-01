We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
Type
Top Load Washer
Finish
White Finish
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
Control Location
Front Panel
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
Tinted Glass
Yes
Soft Closing
Yes
Safety Lock
Yes
Digital Display
Yes
Running Time
Yes
Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Capacity
14kg
Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
Maximum Spin Speed
950 RPM
Load Sensing
Yes
Logic Control
Yes
Turbo Clean 3D®
Yes
6 Motion® Wash
Yes
TurboDrum®
Yes
Jet Spray
Yes
On-Board Water Heater
Yes
No Agitator
Yes
Lint Filters
Auto Clean Lint Filter
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
Dispensers
Detergent / Softener / Bleach
Inlets
Hot & Cold
SMART FEATURES
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes (Wi-Fi)
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with Google Assistant²
PROGRAMS
Programs
Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Eco Cotton, Quick Wash, Duvet, Delicates, Sports Wear, Stain Care, Allergy Care, Extra Rinse
Download Cycle¹
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
OPTIONS
Wash Time
Yes (10)
Water Temperature
Yes (3)
Water Level
Yes (10)
Rinses
Yes (5)
Spin Level
Yes (4) + Air Spin
Delay Start
Yes (3-18 Hours)
Soak
Yes
Turbo Clean™
Yes
Vapour
Yes
DIMENSIONS
Unit Width (mm)
690
Unit Depth (mm)
730
Unit Height (mm)
1023
Height with Lid Open (mm)
1410
Packaging (W x D x H)
750mm x 800mm x 1100mm
Unit Weight
70kg
WARRANTY
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
EAN
8801031591374
WELS Water Rating
4 Star
WELS Water Consumption
144L
Energy Consumption
515 kWh/365 Uses
Energy Consumption (Cold)
224 kWh/365 Uses
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
² Google Account required. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Features and services may be changed without notice. To learn more, visit LG.com. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
