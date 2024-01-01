6.5kg Top Load Washing Machine

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    6.5kg

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    540

  • Height (mm)

    945

  • Depth (mm)

    540

  • Weight

    41.5kg

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption

    Warm Wash: 446kwh/365 uses
    Cold Wash: 100kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    2½ Stars

  • WELS Water Consumption

    66L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4 Stars

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Tag On with NFC

    Yes

  • Door Type

    Glass with Soft Closing Lid

  • Door Lock

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES -

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    950rpm

  • Tub Type

    Stainless Steel

  • Logic Control

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)

    60/90/120 minutes

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    8 (Cotton Wash, Eco Cotton, Quick Wash, Delicates, Towels, Duvet, Quiet Wash, Download Cycle)

EAN -

  • EAN

    6932135336102

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)

