We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Washing Capacity (kg)
8.5kg
DIMENSIONS -
-
Width (mm)
632
-
Height (mm)
1020
-
Depth (mm)
670
-
Weight
51kg
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption
Warm Wash: 590kwh/365 uses
Cold Wash: 150kwh/365 uses
-
Energy Rating
2½ Stars
-
WELS Water Consumption
125L
-
WELS Water Ratings
3 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
Eco Cotton, Temp Warm, Water Level 4, Wash 25min, Rinse 2, Spin High
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish / Colour
White
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Door Type
Glass with Soft Closing Lid
-
Door Lock
Yes
-
Control Type
Electronic Touch Control
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Motor Type
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
700rpm
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Air Dry (Moisture Reduction Cycle)
30/60/90/120 minutes
WASHING PROGRAMS -
-
Washing Programs
7 (Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Quick Wash, Duvet, Eco Cotton, Silent)
-
Additional Washing Control Variables
5 (Soak, Soil Level, Time Delay, Water Temperature, Water Level)
EAN -
-
EAN
8801031635481
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.