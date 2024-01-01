We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12kg Top Load Washing Machine with TurboClean3D™
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Finish
White
-
Control Type
Dial + Electronic Press Button
-
Control Location
Rear Panel
-
Lid / Door Material
Tempered Glass
-
Soft Closing
Yes
-
Safety Lock
Yes
-
Digital Display
Yes
-
Running Time
Yes
-
Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
12kg
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
-
Maximum Spin Speed
950RPM
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Logic Control
Yes
-
Turbo Clean 3D®
Yes
-
6 Motion® Wash
Yes
-
TurboDrum®
Yes
-
Jet Spray
Yes
-
No Agitator
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Lint Filters
Auto Clean Lint Filter
-
Dispensers
Detergent/Softener/Bleach
-
Inlets
Hot & Cold
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Functions¹
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with Amazon Alexa
PROGRAMS
-
Programs
Cotton Wash, Pre Wash + Cotton, Eco Cotton, Quick Wash, Duvet, Delicates
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
OPTIONS
-
Wash Time
Yes (5)
-
Water Temperature
Yes (3)
-
Water Level
Yes (5)
-
Rinses
Yes (5)
-
Spin Level
Yes (4) + Air Spin
-
Delay Start
Yes (3-18 Hours)
-
Soak
Yes
-
Turbo Clean™
Yes
-
Other
Intensive Wash, Gentle Wash
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Width (mm)
690
-
Unit Depth (mm)
730
-
Unit Height (mm)
1130
-
Height with Lid Open (mm)
1460
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
750mm x 800mm x 1200mm
-
Unit Weight
72kg
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
COMPLIANCE
-
WELS Water Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
123L
-
Energy Consumption
420 kWh/365 Uses
-
Energy Consumption (Cold)
210 kWh/365 Uses
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
WELS Wash Program
(Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 Seconds, Hot Wash and Cold Wash)
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
