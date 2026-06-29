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9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

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9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

WTX3-09W
Front view of 9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD® WTX3-09W
a front image of LG WTX3-09W an open door
USP image for LG WTX3-09W the ai dd
USP image for the TurboClean3D™
USP image for the EasyUnload™
USP image for the Easy control
interior shot featuring Top Loading Washing Machine
detail of the tub
9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
detail of the dial and paneldrum detail of the safe door
left side view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
left view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
right view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
Front view of 9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD® WTX3-09W
a front image of LG WTX3-09W an open door
USP image for LG WTX3-09W the ai dd
USP image for the TurboClean3D™
USP image for the EasyUnload™
USP image for the Easy control
interior shot featuring Top Loading Washing Machine
detail of the tub
9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
detail of the dial and paneldrum detail of the safe door
left side view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
left view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
right view of LG Top Loading Washing Machine
9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®
9kg AI Top Load Washer - AI DD®

Key Features

  • AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
  • 6 Motion® Wash
  • TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
  • EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
  • LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
  • Security updates received until 31-Dec-31
More
White LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

White LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

Simply intelligent laundry

Simulation detecting fabric softness and weight with LG's AI technology

AI Wash

Detects weight and fabric softness

Rotating drum image showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

TurboClean™

Powerful & fast wash.

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

AI DD™

AI to the core, Easy Laundry

Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.

Washing machine panel shown in the video, selecting AI Wash to detect your laundry and automatically set the appropriate course.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

**The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

***AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

6 Motion®

Hand-washing inspired movement

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine uses the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

agitating motion

Agitating motion

A normal washing motion

swing motion

Swing motion

A gentle swing designed to care for delicate fabrics

rotating motion

Rotating motion

Helps reduce tangles during cleaning

rubbing motion

Rubbing motion

Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

waveforce motion

Power motion

A strong and fast movement of the pulsator

compressing motion

Compressing motion

A high speed spin motion

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

TurboClean™

A powerful and fast wash

LG TurboClean™ technology combines power motion, TurboDrum™ and Jetspray water movement technology for powerful and fast washing of lightly soiled cotton loads.

Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing
Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

Power motion

Power motion enhanced washing performance is achieved through the increased strength and speed of the Pulsator's motion

TurboDrum®

Opposite drum and pulsator direction generates dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Powerful water jet spray for quick and efficient rinsing

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. 

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.

Video explaining the structure of the washer, which is angled downwards to make it easy to put in and take out laundry

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

**Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Image of water surrounding a clean tub

Simple tub cleaning

Easy maintenance cycle that cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ app.*®

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ.*®

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.*

*LG ThinQ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ required. Visit https://www.lg.com/nz/support/lg-thinq/ for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.®®

A sleek and modern design

A sleek and modern design

Intuitive digital dial control

Intuitive dial & LED display control

Soft Closing Door

Soft closing door

Wide lint filter in tub

Stainless Steel Tub

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should the product be installed?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

Q.

How can I select a cycle?

A.

Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.

1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.

2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)

3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)

4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.

Q.

How can I help keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.

Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How does AI DD® benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD® machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine helps to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboClean3D™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboClean3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent every time. It reduces the risk of over-dosing, and helps saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments can be combined.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*

 

*Tested by Intertek usgin a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.

It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on LG ThinQ®?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Key Feature

  • AI DD™ - AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
  • 6 Motion® Wash
  • TurboClean™ - Powerful yet gentle clean.
  • EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach.
  • LG ThinQ® App - Control and monitor from your smartphone.
  • Security updates received until 31-Dec-31
Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590 x 1043 x 645

  • FEATURES - ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense (Detergent Auto-Dosing)

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Stain Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Cotton Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash+Cotton

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Eco Cotton

    Yes

  • Microplastic Care

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096797969

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1339

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590 x 1043 x 645

  • Product Weight (kg)

    41.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperature

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

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