11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher

11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher

TWIN171409V

11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher

DIMENSIONS

TWIN171409V

CAPACITY -

  • Washing Capacity (kg)

    9kg Main Washer (WTW1409VCW)

  • Mini Washer (Max Load)

    2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WY)

DIMENSIONS -

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Height (mm)

    1220

  • Depth (mm)

    700

  • Weight

    120kg (Combined Weight)

WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER

  • Energy Consumption

    Wash: 345kwh/365 uses

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

  • WELS Water Consumption

    77L

  • WELS Water Ratings

    4½ Star

  • WELS Wash Program

    Wash: Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish / Colour

    White

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Control Type

    Electronic Touch Button

  • Digital Display

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)

  • Main Washer Model

    WTW1409VCW

  • 6 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400rpm

  • Variable Spin Speed

    Yes

  • Variable Temperature (°C)

    Front Loader: Up to 95°C Mini Washer: Cold only

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Turbo Clean®

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)

  • Mini Washer Model

    WTP20WY

  • 3 Motion Wash Technology

    Yes

  • Motor Type

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Water Temperature

    Cold only

WASHING PROGRAMS -

  • Washing Programs

    Front Loader Cycles: Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool Plus, Delicate, Heavy Stain, Silent Wash, Quick 14 Mini Washer Cycles: Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Spin Only, Tub Clean

EAN -

  • EAN

    TWIN171409V - 8806098330270 Main Washer - 8806098309993 Mini Washer - 8806098010059

WARRANTY -

  • Washing Machine

    2 Years

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)

