11kg Total Washing Load TWINWash® System including LG MiniWasher
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
Washing Capacity (kg)
9kg Main Washer (WTW1409VCW)
Mini Washer (Max Load)
2kg Mini Washer (WTP20WY)
DIMENSIONS -
Width (mm)
600
Height (mm)
1220
Depth (mm)
700
Weight
120kg (Combined Weight)
WATER & ENERGY CONSUMPTION - MAIN WASHER
Energy Consumption
Wash: 345kwh/365 uses
Energy Rating
4 Star
WELS Water Consumption
77L
WELS Water Ratings
4½ Star
WELS Wash Program
Wash: Cotton Eco, 40°C, 1400 Spin
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
Finish / Colour
White
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Control Type
Electronic Touch Button
Digital Display
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MAIN WASHER)
Main Washer Model
WTW1409VCW
6 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400rpm
Variable Spin Speed
Yes
Variable Temperature (°C)
Front Loader: Up to 95°C Mini Washer: Cold only
Load Sensing
Yes
Auto Balance
Yes
Turbo Clean®
Yes
Add Item
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(MINI WASHER)
Mini Washer Model
WTP20WY
3 Motion Wash Technology
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Cold only
WASHING PROGRAMS -
Washing Programs
Front Loader Cycles: Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mix, Easy Care, Duvet, Allergy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Wool Plus, Delicate, Heavy Stain, Silent Wash, Quick 14 Mini Washer Cycles: Light Soil, Active Wear, Speed Wash, Rinse & Spin, Hand Wash, Spin Only, Tub Clean
EAN -
EAN
TWIN171409V - 8806098330270 Main Washer - 8806098309993 Mini Washer - 8806098010059
WARRANTY -
Washing Machine
2 Years
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
