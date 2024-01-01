We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12/9kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer White
*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.
Re-think laundry
Space-smart
A simple way to make use of your space
Centre control
Accessible panel and convenient controls
Fabric care
AI tech for intelligent fabric care
Time-saving
Wash and dry little loads in 1 hour
Sleek, Innovative Design
Single Unit All-in-one Washer and Dryer Solution
The sleek streamlined washer below, and dryer above design, helps inspire creative ways to design your laundry space.
Intelligent washer and dryer solution with easy-reach centre control panel
Combined washer and dryer laundry solution that delivers a stylish, smart and easy to use appliance with a convenient central control panel.
WashTower with indication of average height comparison showing easy reach of the control panel
Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space
Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washes, while the smaller model is perfect for smaller households and limited space.
Intelligent Technology
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. see gallery for white images.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
**The product video is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Time-saving
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 2kg IEC load. The equivalent of the Cotton Cycle with TurboClean360 Option was tested compared to the equivalent of the Cotton Cycle without TurboClean360 Option (F4W8LYPK2H). The results may differ depending on the environment and the load.
**The product video is for illustartive purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The product images are digitally rendered and may differ from actual product.
**Tested by Intertek, with two pairs of pyjamas using Quick Wash Cycle and Quick Dry Cycle with Prepare to Dry Option. The results may vary depenfing on the load and the environment.
Auto cleaning condenser®
Helps maintain performance.
The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the environment.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
Monitor from afar
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.**
Control and adjust from your phone
Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.**
Hands-free with voice assistant
Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.
Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.**
*The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app..
**LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
WashTower™ installation guide
WashTower™ is a single unit body washer + dryer
Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure
Measurement guide
Before installation, please check the below guide and watch Video by click “+” button below
Washing machine and cavity dimension instructions
1. Placement with the tap location next to the appliance*
2. Placement with the tap location behind the appliance*
* We recommend you engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG WashTower in accordance with the Owner's Manual. Incorrect installation may result in product not working properly or failure.
**The product installation videos featured are for illustrative purposes only, please refer to the Owner's Manual for installation instructions.
What's in the box?
Detailed images of parts and kits
FAQ
How many plugs does the LG WashTower have?
The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer may still work, and vice versa, however this may depend on this issue.
Is this a stacked model?
The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. As the unit is a single, vertical design it resembles a stacked format, however no stacking kit is required as it is one single unit.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
This unit is a ventless type, so you can install it in a variety of places.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the appropriate drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
LG's swift, TurboClean360® technology delivers 2kg of throughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from multiple angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve a great balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.
Wash 2kg of clothes in just 39 minutes with TurboClean360®.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 2kg IEC load. The equivalent of the Cotton Cycle with TurboClean360 Option was tested compared to the equivalent of the Cotton Cycle without TurboClean360 Option (F4W8LYPK2H). The results may differ depending on the environment and the load.
What is the steam function in LG Wash Tower?
LG’s Steam technology effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and help reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.
(washer only)
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?
Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.
Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.
1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.
2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.
3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.
Which clothes should not go in the dryer?
Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.
Do not dry the following items:
- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets
- Heat-sensitive clothing
How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?
The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.
1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.
2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.
Key Feature
-
All-In-One Stackable Washer Dryer Solution with Central Control Panel
-
12kg Washer and 9kg Dryer Capacity
-
9 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
-
TurboClean360®
-
Smart control, smart life with LG ThinQ®
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806096246894
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Quick Dry
Yes
What people are saying
