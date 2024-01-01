12/10kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 with 2kg IEC load. The equivalent of the Cotton Cycle with TurboClean360 Option was tested compared to the equivalent of the Cotton Cycle without TurboClean360 Option (F4W8LYPK2H). The results may differ depending on the environment and the load.

**The product video is for illustartive purposes only and may differ from the actual product.