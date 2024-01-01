Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

WWT-1910B

19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black

WWT-1910B
Front view of 19/17kg LG WashTower™ Black Steel - Unit Body, Center Control™, AI DD™ {Sales model code}
USP image for the one body design of LG WashTower™
USP image for the center control of LG WashTower™
USP image for the ai wash and the ai dry of LG WashTower™
USP image for the inverter direct drive motor of LG WashTower™
image for dimension and installation of LG WashTower™
interior shot featuring LG WashTower™
front open view of LG WashTower™
detail of the detergent drawer
drum detail of the washer
drum detail of the dryer
LG 19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black, WWT-1910B
detail of the center control panel
LG 19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black, WWT-1910B
LG 19/10kg AI WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Black, WWT-1910B

Key Features

  • AI All-In-One Stackable Washer Dryer Solution
  • Large Capacity 19kg Washer and 10kg Dryer
  • 10 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
  • TurboClean 360 – Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
  • Fill once, wash up to 31 medium loads with ezDispense® auto-dosing
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor
More

New Zealand's Largest Capacity Washing Machine.*

BIG Family Ready

Tackles large loads as well as bulky items head-on. 

AusLargest

*New Zealand's largest capacity washing machine registered at genless.govt.nz as at 07/03/2025. The product images featured below will differ from the actual product. Please refer to product image gallery to review available product colours.

A video zoomimg out of the center control panel and showing WashTower in various spaces such as living room and laundry room
Style text over a dimmed image of LG WashTower built in the living room
A video zoomimg out of the center control panel and showing WashTower in various spaces such as living room and laundry room
Style text over a dimmed image of LG WashTower built in the living room

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Stacked Design Washing Features Drying Features Installation

Re-think laundry

LG WashTower in a compact, stylish apartment laundry space

Space-smart

A simple way to make use of your space

LG WashTower's convenient centre control panel

Centre control

Accessible LCD touch panel and convenient controls

LG WashTower with AI wash and AI dry technology red beam simulating analysing the fabric softness and weight

AI Wash & AI Dry

Intelligent fabric care

LG WashTower’s inverter direct drive motor

Durable & quiet motor

Backed with a 10 Year Parts Warrranty*

*The product images are a visual simulation and differ from the actual product.

 

Stacked Design

All-in-One Body Design

Redefine your space with the LG WashTower™

Enjoy the sleek, stacked space-efficient design of our LG WashTower™.

A video showing that side-by-side or stackable washers and dryers are emptied and replaced with LG WashTower for saving space

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

Centre Control

Easy reach, easy control

An intuitive, all-in-one centre control panel.

A video comparing user controlling the panel at the top of the dryer versus controlling via the center panel.

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Background image of water surface

Washer Features

AI Wash

AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD®

AI Wash optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.

A video showing LG WashTower's AI wash cycle sensing loads and detecting fabric type

*The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion®

Tailored wash motions for cycle

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to give you an outstanding wash.

The washing motion of tumbling

Tumbling

Regular tumbling for your everyday washing needs

The washing motion of swing

Swing

Gentle swinging, for those delicate items

The washing motion of filtration

Filtration

Water is distributed evenly for a full and even saturation

The washing motion of rolling

Rolling

Clothes are rolled gently underwater for a delicate wash

The washing motion of scrubbing

Scrubbing

Alternating motion helps remove stubborn stains

The washing motion of stepping

Stepping

Reduces tangles by releasing at the peak of the rotation

Automatic dispenser

Clean up to 31 loads with one easy fill

The washer automatically dispenses enough detergent and softener for up to 31 medium loads** with refill alerts sent to your smartphone***

TurboClean360®

Powerful jets from multiple angles

Our five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles, for a quick, thorough clean.

Steam

Deep clean with the power of steam

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that exposure to allergens have been reduced with LG Steam.****

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

**ezDispense® available in selected cycles. 31 medium loads based on preset dosage setting of 45ml (for 5-9kg load with normal soiling) with detergent and softener compartments in 'linked' mode. 

***LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.

****Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Dog Allergen, Pollen and Cat Allergen The results may be different depending on the  environment.

Background image of leaves shadow

Dryer Features

AI Dry™

AI Heat Pump Dryer

AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting the drying time during the cycle based on the humidity and temperature of the dryer, which can help save energy and time for efficient results*

A video showing AI dry cycle detecting fabric type and sensing the amount of moisture left

*Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may be different depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. 

6 Motion™

Help care for your fabrics

The LG Inverter Direct Drive™ gives your favorite garments the treatment they deserve.

The drying motion of tumbling

Tumbling

Basic tumbling motion for drying clothes evenly

The drying motion of fluttering

Fluttering

Changes the speed of drum rotation

The drying motion of tossing

Tossing

Loosens and mixes tangled clothes to dry fabrics effectively

The drying motion of rolling

Rolling

Slower drum rotation speeds with lower drop during tumbling

The drying motion of spreading

Spreading

Alternating rotation speed to help separate laundry for an efficient dry

The drying motion of holding

Holding

High-speed drum rotation reduces the tumbling motion

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. 

Dual lint filter

Keep lint in it's place

A dual lint filter helps capture lint during drying.

Auto cleaning condenser®

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The condenser washes itself automatically**, giving you more time for other tasks.

AI Heat Pump Dryer

An energy saver for the long haul

The energy-efficient AI Heat Pump Dryer has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compresssor Motor.**

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

**The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.The frequency of 'auto cleaning condenser' cycle may vary depending on load size and the initial moisture content of the laundry.

***2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

Convenience

Prepare to dry

Quickly get little loads ready for big moments. 

For those times when you need a favourite garment clean and dry stat. Our Quick Wash Cycle + Quick Dry Cycle with 'Prepare to Dry' team up to beat the clock.

*The product images are digitally rendered and may differ from actual product.

** Tested by Intertek, with three different load conditions: one women sportswear; three t-shirts and two pairs of pyjamas. Tested with Quick Wash cycle on washer and Quick Dry Cycle on dryer with Prepare to Dry option. The results may vary depending on the load and the environment. 

Smart pairing

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Smart pairing uses information fom the connected washer to automatically set an intelligent drying cycle**

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

**Usage of this function requires the washer and dryer to be connected to your home Wi-Fi network and registered within the LG ThinQ™ smart application.

Cycle & option optimisation

Cycles to suit laundry habits

Cycle Optimisation automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options, based on at least 10 cycles.

You can also conveniently personalise your washing and drying preferences with the Cycle List Edit option.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.**

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.**

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.***

*The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ app.

**LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Installation

Scenario: Tap location to the side of the appliance

Scenario: Tap location to the rear of the appliance

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

AI to the core, AI DD emblem

AI Core-Tech enables intelligent control of key components, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalised solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

FAQs

How many plugs does the LG WashTower have?

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer may still work, and vice versa, however this may depend on this issue.

Is this a stacked model?

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. As the unit is a single, vertical design it resembles a stacked format, however no stacking kit is required as it is one single unit.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

This unit is a ventless type, so you can install it in a variety of places.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the appropriate drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

How does machine-learning AI DD® benefit my laundry?

 LG's machine-learning AI DD® machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric softness of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimisation by your machine can help reduce the hassle with selecting a cycle and keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a long-lasting, energy-efficient appliance*.

 

*Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may be different depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. 

 

***2 years parts and labour warranty + 8 years warranty on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

What is the steam function in LG Wash Tower?

 

LG’s proprietary Steam technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*

(washer only)

 

*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Dog Allergen, Pollen and Cat Allergen The results may be different depending on the  environment. 

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washer to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds the right amount of detergent. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and can help to prolong the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines in good operating condition.

What is the typical lifespan of a tumble dryer?

Product lifespan can vary depending on several factors, such as product quality, frequency of use, and maintenance.

Regular maintenance is important to extend the lifespan of the dryer.

1. Clean the area around the filter before and after drying, and keep the Dual Lint Filter clean by washing it with water.

2. Clean the dust inside the dryer and ventilate it by opening the dryer door slightly before and after use.

3. It is recommended to care for the condenser and drum using the Condenser Care and Drum Care functions.

Which clothes should not go in the dryer?

Check the fabric care label on your clothing and dry them according to the recommended drying method.

Do not dry the following items:

- Items that may cause a fire: clothes with flammable substances such as wax, oil, paint, gasoline, degreasers, drycleaning solvents, kerosene, etc.; electric blankets; carpets

- Heat-sensitive clothing

How long does it take to dry clothes in a heat-pump dryer?

The time it takes to dry the clothes in a heat-pump dryer may vary depending on factors such as the type of fabric and the weight of the laundry.

1. Fabric type: Clothes made from heavy materials such as denim take longer to dry than lighter fabrics such as polyester.

2. Laundry weight: The more laundry there is, the longer the drying time will be.

Key Feature

  • AI All-In-One Stackable Washer Dryer Solution
  • Large Capacity 19kg Washer and 10kg Dryer
  • 10 Star Energy Rated Heat Pump Dryer
  • TurboClean 360 – Rapid Wash Cycle (Washer only)
  • Fill once, wash up to 31 medium loads with ezDispense® auto-dosing
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WWT-1910B

All Spec

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084583321

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

