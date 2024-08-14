Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Nuestra Marca

Mejorar tu vida con productos LG esta acompañado de grandes valores, beneficios, promesas y personalidad.
Visión General

La filosofía de LG gira en torno a las personas, a la sinceridad y a adherirse las reglas básicas. Es comprender a nuestros clientes y ofrecer soluciones óptimas y nuevas experiencias a través de la innovación incesante, lo que ayuda a nuestros clientes a llevar una vida mejor.

Es comprender a nuestros clientes y ofrecer soluciones óptimas y nuevas experiencias a través de la innovación incesante, lo que ayuda a nuestros clientes a llevar una vida mejor. Hemos desarrollado nuestra imagen de marca de forma gradual y consistente, siempre para comunicar que: "Life's Good" (La vida es buena en español). Somos contemporáneos pero auténticos, siempre evolucionando nuestras filosofías fundamentales a los escenarios modernos.

Home Appliance &
Air Solution

Refrigeradores, Lavadoras, Lavavajillas, Cocinas, Aspiradoras, Aires acondicionados, Purificadores de aire, Dehumificadores.

Home
Entertainment

Televisiones, Audio & Video, Monitores, PCs & Accesorios, Productos comerciales

Mobile
Communications

V10, G5, Serie K, G Watch

Soluciones para componentes vehiculares

Entretenimiento para vehículos, Aire Acondicionado Comerciale Ingeniería motriz.

Soluciones comerciales

Soluciones para displays comerciales, soluciones solares, sistemas de almacenamiento de energía (ESS) y soluciones para gestión de energía (EMS)

En LG creemos que nuestra razón de ser es hacer una diferencia en tu vida, y hacerla signficativa.

Ver LG Brand Film

Información de la Compañía

Address LG Business Center , Calle Aquilino de la Guardia con 48 Este - Marbella, Panamá, Rep de Panamá
Tel +507 2106000
URL http://www.lg.com
Historia

La historia de LG Electronics siempre ha estado rodeada por el deseo de la compañía por crear una vida feliz y mejor.

Pioneros en tecnología, a través de su iniciativa tecnológica y su continuo crecimiento, LG se está convirtiendo en una innovadora e inteligente marca global del futuro.

  • LG Electronics fue establecida en 1958 y desde entonces ha abierto el camino en una era digital avanzada gracias a los conocimientos tecnológicos adquiridos por la fabricación de muchos electrodomésticos tales como radios y televisiones.

  • LG Electronics ha dado a conocer muchos productos nuevos, nuevas tecnologías aplicadas en forma de dispositivos móviles y televisiones en el siglo XXI y continúa reforzando su status como una compañía global.

2010 - Present
2011
Lanza lentes 3D para los Televisores.
2012
El primero en el mundo en lanzar un televisor 4K Ultra HD de 84 pulgadas.
2013
Introduce Home Chat
2014
Se aventura en el desarrollo de paneles LCD.
2016
Se introduce la marca premium LG SIGNATURE
2005
Toma el liderazgo en el mercado de lavadoras de carga frontal (tambor) en Estados Unidos.
2008
Desarrolla el primer chip LTE móvil moderno en el mundo.
2009
Se convierte en la segunda marca mundial mas grande de televisores LCD.
1978
Gana USD 100 Millones en exportaciones
1982
Establece la primer planta de producción en Estados Unidos.
1995
La compañía se reinventa como LG Electronics
1999
Desarrolla su primera alianza para producir páneles LCD
1958
Se establece Gold Star (Ahora LG Electronics)
1959
Produce el primer radio Coreano.
1965
Produce el primer refrigerador Coreano.
1966
Produce la primer televisión Coreana.
Jeong-Do Management

LG Electronics 'Jeong-do Management' encarna nuestros mas alto estándares éticos y realizando negocios en una forma transparente y honesta.

LG Way

"Jeong-do Management" es una aplicación única de la ética LG.
LG tendrá éxito a través de las practicas de gestión justas que constantemente desarrollan nuestras habilidades de negocios.

  • Vision

    La visión de LG es convertirse en la compañía líder con amplio reconocimiento en el mercado.

    Conducta

    LG tendrá éxito a través del constante desarrollo de su capacidad basada en la gestión ética.

    Gestión de la Filosofía

    Gestiones de filosofías básicas que aseguran que LG lograra cumplir objetivos empresariales.

  • Código de ética

    Es la intención de LG como se indica en la carta de gestión, difundir la filosofía de gestión de "creación de valor para los clientes" y "gestión basada en el respeto" permitiendo una administración más responsable y abierta. LG continúa desarrollándose como una empresa líder mundial a través de la búsqueda de mayores beneficios públicos fundados en la cooperación de la confianza mutua

    Download

  • Cumplimiento del código de conducta

    LG Electronics se ha comprometido a "ganar conforme a las reglas«. Consideramos que las prácticas de gestión sólidas y transparentes son la base para lograr el éxito individual y la competitividad global. A todo lo largo de nuestras operaciones globales, LG Electronics se compromete a cumplir con las leyes y regulaciones locales, competir de forma justa, y mantener los más altos estándares de conducta empresarial.

    Download
Ejecutivos

Conoce a las personas que ayudan a que LG sea un líder global e innovador en tecnología de electrónica de consumo , electrodomésticos y comunicaciones móviles.

Nuestros Líderes
Jo Seoung-jin
Director Ejecutivo
Dan Song
Presidente de Electrodomesticos y Aires
Brian Kwon
Presidente de Empresa de Comunicaciones Móviles/Empresa de Entretenimiento Doméstico
Kim Jin-yong
Presidente de Empresa de Soluciones para componentes vehiculares
Kwon Soon-hwang
Presidente de Empresa de Soluciones comerciales
David Jeong
Director Financiero
Operaciones Globales

LG Electronics juega un papel activo en el mercado mundial con su política de negocio global sertiva. Como resultado, LG Electronics controla mpas de 118 subsidiarias locales alrededor del mundo, con aproximadamente 75,000 ejecutivos y empleados

Buscar
Asia & Pacific
AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing		 2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production		 (i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing		 Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters 		Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute 77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant [1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant 93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park 222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center 2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building 50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus 51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant [Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus 322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus 19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square 416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute 56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus 38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing		 Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing		 15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing		 7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 (i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production		 35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
CIS
KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production		 Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC 		Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production		 Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other		 Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service		 6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
China
ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings		 LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production		 9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production		 215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production 		Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong, China  266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing		 5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production		 No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production		 No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production		 No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production		 Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production		 Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production		 Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production		 No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
Europe
FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing		 Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing		 Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing		 1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing		 H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing		 Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing		 4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center 		Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production		 ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing		 LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production		 ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing		 Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing		 17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing		 C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing		 Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings		 (i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing		 Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
Central & South America
ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing		 Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production		 (i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing		 Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing		 Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing		 Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing		 Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing		 Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
Middle East & Africa
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing		 P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing		 36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC		 P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing		 98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing		 Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production		 67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing		 Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC		 Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing		 Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing		 65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC		 Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production		 P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing		 Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing		 Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
North America
CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing		 20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 Calle Orbita #36,  Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600  MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing		 Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production		 Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D		 10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D 		2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC		 P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742

Brand Identity

LG es una marca innovadora e inteligente. El eslogan "Life's Good" y el logo futurista son una perfecta representación de todo lo que representamos.

Global, El Mañana, la Energía, la Humanidad y la Tecnología son los pilares con los que esta empresa fue fundada; las letras mayúsculas L y G puestas dentro de un circulo centran nuestros ideales sobre todas las personas del mundo.. El símbolo representa nuestra voluntad de establecer una relación duradera y lograr la máxima satisfacción de nuestros clientes
Nota: El símbolo no puede usarse como elemento independiente
3D Type Symbol
2D Type Symbol

Las letras "L " y " G " en un círculo simbolizan el mundo, el futuro, la juventud, la humanidad y la tecnología. Nuestra filosofía se basa en la Humanidad. También representa los esfuerzos de LG para mantener relaciones estrechas con nuestros clientes en todo el mundo. El símbolo se compone de dos elementos: el logo de LG en gris y la imagen estilizada de un rostro humano en el color único rojo LG . Rojo, color principal, representa nuestra simpatía, y también da una fuerte impresión de compromiso de LG para ofrecer lo mejor. Por lo tanto, la forma o el color de esta marca de símbolo no pueden ser modificados.

Tenemos 2 versiones de nuestro logo: Logo Corporativo y Logo en 3D.

El logo actualizado en 3D conserva la herencia y equidad del logo corporativo, al mismo que se mantiene en línea con nuestro nuevo posicionamiento. Fue recreado para fortalecer el impacto visual de nuestro símbolo y ayudar a comunicar nuestros atributos.

  • 3D Logo

    Aplicado en :

    • Publicidad (Online, TV and OOH)
    • Paginas web y micro sitios
    • Promocionales físicos (Panfletos, Catálogos, etc.)
    • Empaques
    • Símbolos en punto de venta y material POPs
    • Bolsas
    • Vehículos de servicio
    Descargar
  • Corporate Logo

    Aplicado en :

    • Papelería (Tarjetas de presentación, Cartas, sobres)
    • Firmas electrónicas (Fax, Memo)
    • Premios
    • Tarjetas de identificación
    • Símbolos Corporativos
    Descargar
ALIANZAS ESTRATÉGICAS

LG Electronics has made itself an industry leader through decades of consistent technical advances. In the 21st century, the company's continued growth is further advanced by coordinated business opportunities?key associative relationships with highly successful partners that count themselves among the top players in their field, worldwide.

Strategic association between corporate entities?companies with different infrastructures cooperating to advance their mutual interests in the fast-paced global market?can be a vital means of growth in each existing industry, as well as for forging new ones.

  • Global LG

