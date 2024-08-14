We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nuestra Marca
La filosofía de LG gira en torno a las personas, a la sinceridad y a adherirse las reglas básicas. Es comprender a nuestros clientes y ofrecer soluciones óptimas y nuevas experiencias a través de la innovación incesante, lo que ayuda a nuestros clientes a llevar una vida mejor.
Home Appliance &
Air Solution
Refrigeradores, Lavadoras, Lavavajillas, Cocinas, Aspiradoras, Aires acondicionados, Purificadores de aire, Dehumificadores.
Home
Entertainment
Televisiones, Audio & Video, Monitores, PCs & Accesorios, Productos comerciales
Mobile
Communications
V10, G5, Serie K, G Watch
Soluciones para componentes vehiculares
Entretenimiento para vehículos, Aire Acondicionado Comerciale Ingeniería motriz.
Soluciones comerciales
Soluciones para displays comerciales, soluciones solares, sistemas de almacenamiento de energía (ESS) y soluciones para gestión de energía (EMS)
En LG creemos que nuestra razón de ser es hacer una diferencia en tu vida, y hacerla signficativa.
Información de la Compañía
|Address
|LG Business Center , Calle Aquilino de la Guardia con 48 Este - Marbella, Panamá, Rep de Panamá
|Tel
|+507 2106000
|URL
|http://www.lg.com
La historia de LG Electronics siempre ha estado rodeada por el deseo de la compañía por crear una vida feliz y mejor.
-
LG Electronics fue establecida en 1958 y desde entonces ha abierto el camino en una era digital avanzada gracias a los conocimientos tecnológicos adquiridos por la fabricación de muchos electrodomésticos tales como radios y televisiones.
-
LG Electronics ha dado a conocer muchos productos nuevos, nuevas tecnologías aplicadas en forma de dispositivos móviles y televisiones en el siglo XXI y continúa reforzando su status como una compañía global.
- 2011
- Lanza lentes 3D para los Televisores.
- 2012
- El primero en el mundo en lanzar un televisor 4K Ultra HD de 84 pulgadas.
- 2013
- Introduce Home Chat
- 2014
- Se aventura en el desarrollo de paneles LCD.
- 2016
- Se introduce la marca premium LG SIGNATURE
- 2005
- Toma el liderazgo en el mercado de lavadoras de carga frontal (tambor) en Estados Unidos.
- 2008
- Desarrolla el primer chip LTE móvil moderno en el mundo.
- 2009
- Se convierte en la segunda marca mundial mas grande de televisores LCD.
- 1978
- Gana USD 100 Millones en exportaciones
- 1982
- Establece la primer planta de producción en Estados Unidos.
- 1995
- La compañía se reinventa como LG Electronics
- 1999
- Desarrolla su primera alianza para producir páneles LCD
- 1958
- Se establece Gold Star (Ahora LG Electronics)
- 1959
- Produce el primer radio Coreano.
- 1965
- Produce el primer refrigerador Coreano.
- 1966
- Produce la primer televisión Coreana.
LG Electronics 'Jeong-do Management' encarna nuestros mas alto estándares éticos y realizando negocios en una forma transparente y honesta.
LG Way
"Jeong-do Management" es una aplicación única de la ética
LG.
LG tendrá éxito a través de las practicas de gestión justas que constantemente desarrollan nuestras habilidades de negocios.
-
-
Vision
La visión de LG es convertirse en la compañía líder con amplio reconocimiento en el mercado.
Conducta
LG tendrá éxito a través del constante desarrollo de su capacidad basada en la gestión ética.
Gestión de la Filosofía
Gestiones de filosofías básicas que aseguran que LG lograra cumplir objetivos empresariales.
-
Código de ética
Es la intención de LG como se indica en la carta de gestión, difundir la filosofía de gestión de "creación de valor para los clientes" y "gestión basada en el respeto" permitiendo una administración más responsable y abierta. LG continúa desarrollándose como una empresa líder mundial a través de la búsqueda de mayores beneficios públicos fundados en la cooperación de la confianza mutua
-
Cumplimiento del código de conducta
LG Electronics se ha comprometido a "ganar conforme a las reglas«. Consideramos que las prácticas de gestión sólidas y transparentes son la base para lograr el éxito individual y la competitividad global. A todo lo largo de nuestras operaciones globales, LG Electronics se compromete a cumplir con las leyes y regulaciones locales, competir de forma justa, y mantener los más altos estándares de conducta empresarial.
Conoce a las personas que ayudan a que LG sea un líder global e innovador en tecnología de electrónica de consumo , electrodomésticos y comunicaciones móviles.
LG Electronics juega un papel activo en el mercado mundial con su política de negocio global sertiva. Como resultado, LG Electronics controla mpas de 118 subsidiarias locales alrededor del mundo, con aproximadamente 75,000 ejecutivos y empleados
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty,
Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766,
Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE
LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt.
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater
Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics
Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100
Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa
Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku,
Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul,
Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si,
Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu,
Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84,
Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do,
Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si,
Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do,
Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si,
Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero,
Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon,
Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.
(505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050,
Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines
Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City,
Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE
LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec
Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE
LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec
Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei
Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei
City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co.,
Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL.
Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok
10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam
co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot
E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty
Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village
Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian
Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow,
125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine
Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev,
Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina
S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero
(C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil
Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th
AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile
Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes,
Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia
Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota,
Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama,
S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama,
Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru
S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro ,
Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela
S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco
Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas,
Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada,
Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6
Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE
C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali
Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600 MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE
C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo
Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico
S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca
Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE
C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL
REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research.
U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131,
U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of
Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069,
U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama
Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville,
Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm
U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A.
07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A.,
Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A.
07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
Brand Identity
LG es una marca innovadora e inteligente. El eslogan "Life's Good" y el logo futurista son una perfecta representación de todo lo que representamos.
Las letras "L " y " G " en un círculo simbolizan el mundo, el futuro, la
juventud, la humanidad y la tecnología. Nuestra filosofía se basa en la
Humanidad. También representa los esfuerzos de LG para mantener relaciones
estrechas con nuestros clientes en todo el mundo. El símbolo se compone de dos
elementos: el logo de LG en gris y la imagen estilizada de un rostro humano en
el color único rojo LG . Rojo, color principal, representa nuestra simpatía, y
también da una fuerte impresión de compromiso de LG para ofrecer lo mejor. Por
lo tanto, la forma o el color de esta marca de símbolo no pueden ser
modificados.
Tenemos 2 versiones de nuestro logo: Logo Corporativo y Logo en 3D.
El logo actualizado en 3D conserva la herencia y equidad del logo corporativo, al mismo que se mantiene en línea con nuestro nuevo posicionamiento. Fue recreado para fortalecer el impacto visual de nuestro símbolo y ayudar a comunicar nuestros atributos.
-
3D Logo
Aplicado en :
- Publicidad (Online, TV and OOH)
- Paginas web y micro sitios
- Promocionales físicos (Panfletos, Catálogos, etc.)
- Empaques
- Símbolos en punto de venta y material POPs
- Bolsas
- Vehículos de servicio
-
Corporate Logo
Aplicado en :
- Papelería (Tarjetas de presentación, Cartas, sobres)
- Firmas electrónicas (Fax, Memo)
- Premios
- Tarjetas de identificación
- Símbolos Corporativos
LG Electronics has made itself an industry leader through decades of consistent technical advances. In the 21st century, the company's continued growth is further advanced by coordinated business opportunities?key associative relationships with highly successful partners that count themselves among the top players in their field, worldwide.
Strategic association between corporate entities?companies with different infrastructures cooperating to advance their mutual interests in the fast-paced global market?can be a vital means of growth in each existing industry, as well as for forging new ones.