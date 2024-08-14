About Cookies on This Site

Televisor Lite comercial UHD serie UN343H de 65'' para hostelería con clonación de datos USB, transferencia de infrarrojos y control

65UN343H0UD

65UN343H0UD

Televisor Lite comercial UHD serie UN343H de 65'' para hostelería con clonación de datos USB, transferencia de infrarrojos y control

front view
front view
side view
side view
side view
side view
top view

Características principales

  • Resolución UHD de 65" (3840 x 2160)
  • Menú rápido 5.0
  • Clonación de datos USB
  • Funciones inteligentes: acceso rápido, Simplink, sistema antirrobo
  • Características de hospitalidad: Bloqueo de puertos, Video de bienvenida, Insertar imagen, Apagado automático/Temporizador de apagado, Modo de ahorro de energía
  • Compatible con montaje VESA
Más

Televisión comercial esencial con HDR activo 4K

Un televisor en la pared de un hotel muestra una pantalla brillante y vívida.

Un televisor en la pared de un hotel muestra una pantalla brillante y vívida.

*Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

4K UHD, visualización vibrante en ultraalta resolución

Los televisores LG UHD superan tus expectativas en todo momento. Disfruta de una calidad de imagen realista y colores intensos con una resolución de píxeles cuatro veces superior a la Full HD.

El paisaje que se muestra en la pantalla del televisor se expresa vívidamente, pareciendo como si fuera real.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

*Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

The multi IR function ensures that each room’s TVs do not interfere with other remote control signals in the same rooms in which the TVs are installed.

Multi IR

La función IR de código múltiple elimina cualquier interferencia de señal de control remoto entre televisores en habitaciones con varios televisores instalados.

*Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

Clonación de datos USB

 

La clonación de datos USB permite gestionar varias pantallas de forma más eficiente para lograr un funcionamiento óptimo. No es necesario configurar cada pantalla una por una, los datos se pueden copiar a un USB en una pantalla y se distribuirán a otras pantallas a través de un complemento USB.

*Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DISEÑO

  • Tipo de soporte

    1 poste (fijo)

  • Color del frente

    Gris carbón oscuro

VIDEO

  • Game Optimizer

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    10 W + 10 W

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    65"

  • Resolución

    3840 × 2160 (UHD

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    300 × 300 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    57,2 x 35,8 x 13,4 pulgadas / 1454 × 909 × 340 mm

  • Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    63,0 x 38,2 x 9,0 pulgadas / 1600 × 970 × 228 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    57,2 x 35,0 x 2,3 pulgadas / 1454 × 838 × 57,7 mm

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

    6,8 / 6,8 / 6,8 / 18,4 mm

  • Peso en envío

    63,7 libras / 28,9 kg

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

    12,8 / 12,8 / 12,8 / 19,9 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    50,5 libras / 22,9 kg

  • Peso sin soporte

    47,4 libras / 21,5 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    100-240 V CA, 50/60 Hz

  • Consumo de energía (típico)

    144 W / 180 W

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 