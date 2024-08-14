About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD TV Signage

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

UHD TV Signage

43UR640S9UD

UHD TV Signage

(6)
43UR640S9UD

Señalización de TV LG con función esencial

Hay dos pantallas instaladas en el lujoso bar de vinos. Una de ellas muestra la escena de un concierto, y la otra dos imágenes en una sola pantalla, que exhiben tanto un anuncio de vino tinto como una mujer cantando.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

La serie UR640 es más delgada en profundidad en comparación con el modelo convencional de LG.

Calidad de imagen excelente con resolución Ultra HD

Con una resolución 4 veces superior a la FHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean más vívidos y realistas.

La serie UR640 es más delgada en profundidad en comparación con el modelo convencional de LG.

Diseño mejorado con profundidad delgada

Esta serie es más delgada que el modelo convencional* de LG, para ahorrar espacio, lo que permite una fácil instalación. Además, su sofisticado color azul mejora la decoración del espacio donde se instala el producto.

*'LG convencional' se refiere a la serie LG UT640S.

Varias tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

Alto rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC * y motor web, está disponible en la serie UR640S para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva. **

*SoC: Sistema en chip
**GUI: Interfaz gráfica de usuario.

Configure la lista de reproducción y la programación del tiempo con un control remoto fácilmente utilizando la función de gestión de contenido integrado en pantalla. La gestión de grupos se supervisa en la pantalla principal, en las pantallas del grupo 1 y del grupo 2.

Gestión integrada de contenido y grupos

El sistema integrado de administración de contenido y grupos le permite editar y reproducir contenido, programar listas de reproducción y grupos, y controlar la señalización a través del control remoto, el mouse y el teléfono móvil sin el uso de una PC o software por separado. Esto hace que la gestión de contenido sea fácil y fácil de usar.

Promota, el sencillo ayudante publicitario de LG

Con la aplicación Promota* de LG, descargable para dispositivos móviles, puedes crear fácilmente tu propio contenido para visualizar. Con Promota, puedes añadir texto e imágenes para crear un perfil en línea para tu negocio, así como ofrecer información como noticias de eventos, menús de temporada, promociones e incluso más a tus clientes, mientras te recomiendan plantillas fáciles de usar relevantes para tu sector.

The store owner can simply create menu contents on the menu board using mobile application.

*LG Promota se puede descargar desde App Store y Google Play Store.

Gestión de contenido versátil con LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS es un programa de administración integrado que respalda la creación y administración de medios digitales y la implementación de contenido, optimizado para la señalización de LG. Con sus menús y opciones de diseño simples e intuitivos, mejora la eficiencia para la creación y edición de contenido, programación y distribución, mejorando la experiencia del usuario. Además, admite múltiples pantallas y cuentas, se puede vincular a bases de datos externas y permite el acceso al servidor desde dispositivos móviles.

Varios administradores pueden acceder a LG SuperSign CMS a través de una PC, computadora portátil, tableta y dispositivos móviles para crear, regular y distribuir contenido multimedia digital adaptado a una amplia gama de pantallas.

Solo se enciende cuando hay señal y se apaga cuando no hay señal en el modo DPM.

Control rápido y sencillo de la señalización con LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control es el software de control básico y puede manejar hasta 100 pantallas con una sola cuenta y un servidor. Es posible ajustar de forma remota la energía, el volumen y la programación, con actualizaciones de firmware compatibles.

*SuperSign Control de LG se debe comprar por separado.

El administrador de la tienda ofrece cupones a los clientes a través de Bluetooth. Por otro lado, los menús se promueven a partir de la duplicación de la pantalla de un teléfono móvil, en una gran pantalla instalada en la pared de la tienda a través de Wi-Fi. La serie UR640S está en la pared y una mujer usa un computador personal y un teléfono móvil. Esta imagen muestra que la señalización puede funcionar como un enrutador virtual para que el computador y el móvil puedan conectarse en la pantalla y obtener acceso inalámbrico.

Soporte para gestión de alimentación de pantalla

Para gestionar la alimentación de una forma más eficiente, la Administración de la energía de pantalla (DPM) se puede configurar para que esté en Encendido solo cuando hay una señal de televisor presente.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Difusión en tiempo real

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Compartir contenido

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.

Punto de acceso inalámbrico

UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
Se está realizando una videoconferencia, mientras las personas se proyectan en los carteles instalados en la pared.

Compatible con los sistemas de control AV

La serie UR640S es compatible con Crestron Connected® * para una alta compatibilidad con controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado **, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

*Se requiere la configuración inicial de la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
**Control basado en la red.

Compatible con el sistema de videoconferencia

Compatible con el sistema de videoconferencia

Para una reunión visual eficaz, la serie UR640S es compatible con soluciones Cisco, que ofrece un control potente e integrado* para lograr videoconferencias más inteligentes.

*Uso de un cable de conexión HDMI (el cable HDMI es opcional).

Fácil configuración del menú para necesidades constantes

La serie UR640S aumenta la comodidad de los usuarios al organizar los menús de uso frecuente * por industria.

Los menús de uso más frecuente se clasifican por industria en el menú de visualización. La izquierda muestra menús para "Corporativo / Gobierno / Minorista" y los menús de la derecha son para "Sala de reuniones"

*Soporte vertical preestablecido: Corporativo/gobierno/venta minorista, sala de reuniones.

Servicio ConnectedCare en tiempo real de LG

El mantenimiento es sencillo y rápido con el servicio opcional ConnectedCare* de LG, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallas y los servicios de control remoto, lo que respalda el funcionamiento estable del negocio de los clientes.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie UR640S instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Smart TV Signage

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UP8000

  • Tipo de soporte

    2 polos

  • Color del frente

    Ashed Blue

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    43

  • Resolución

    Ultra HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (típ.)

    300 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analógico (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Otros

    EPEAT, ISTA6

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

  • versión webOS

    webOS 6.0

  • Navegador web

  • Mood Display

  • Wifi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • MARCAR

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

  • HDMI-ARC

    SÍ (HDMI2)

FUNCIÓN DE HOSPITALIDAD

  • USB Cloning

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Versión)

  • Enlace simple (HDMI-CEC) (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    Sí (RS-232C)

  • Código IR múltiple

  • Modo Hotel/PDM/Menú Instalador

  • Pantalla de bienvenida (imagen de bienvenida)

  • Insertar imagen

  • Salida de altavoz externo / Salida de línea

    Sí (Salida de línea)

  • Port Block

  • Lock mode

    Sí (limitado)

  • Compatibilidad con RJP (Remote Jack Pack)

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Configuración vertical

  • Conmutación por error

  • Reproducir a través de URL

  • Configuración del servidor NTP

  • Certificación CISCO. Compatibilidad

  • Certificado por Crestron Compatibilidad

  • DPM (gestión de energía digital)

  • programador de tiempo

  • RTC (reloj en tiempo real)

  • Temporizador de sincronización NTP

  • BEACON

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

COMPATIBILIDAD CON SOFTWARE SUPERSIGN

  • Control/Control Plus

  • CMS (Premium)

  • Simple Editor

  • LG Connected Care

CONECTIVIDADES

  • HDMI In

    SÍ (3ea)

  • USB (versión)

    SÍ (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • RJ45 (Propósito de uso)

    Sí (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub de 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (conector telefónico)

  • Solo LG SVC (tipo de toma de teléfono)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Cerradura Kensington

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

  • Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    8.9 kg

  • Peso sin soporte

    8.8 kg

  • Peso en envío

    11.0 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 120V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    119.6W

  • Consumo de energía (típico)

    97.2W

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Inferior a 0.5W

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    L-Con

  • Cable de energía

    Sí (1.8M, Straight Type)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 