About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie UT570H

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Serie UT570H

65UT570H0UB

Serie UT570H

(5)
Pro:Centric Hospitalidad mejorada TV UHD y b-LAN1

Pro:Centric Hospitalidad mejorada TV UHD y b-LAN

La serie UT570H tiene resolución UHD, que crea detalles
vívidos y una imagen perfecta. El UT570H contiene
tecnologías Pro:Centric y Pro:Idiom, que permiten una gestión,
configuración y actualizaciones fácilmente a las
TVs de las habitaciones con un sistema de gestión centralizado.
Resolución 4K1
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Resolución 4K

UHD es el futuro de la imagen digital, ya que muestra una
resolución cuatro veces más alta que la de full HD. Los
asombrosos 8.3 millones de píxeles ofrecen una calidad de
imagen perfecta y detalles increíbles.
Conversor 4K1
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

Conversor 4K

Disfruta contenido Full HD en calidad 4K UHD. El Conversor
4K escala automáticamente el contenido full HD a UHD en
seis simples pasos para el aumento de la resolución.
Solución Pro:Centric Direct1

Solución Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct es un sistema de manejo de contención
hotelera que soporta herramientas simples de edición y brinda
varias soluciones como 1-click y manejo remoto basado en
redes IP. Con esta solución, los usuarios pueden facilmente
editar la interface del usuario, proveer servicio personalizado y
manejar las TVs de forma eficiente.

*Cubierta RF, comunicación bidireccional no disponible.
*La interfaz del usuario puede variar
*Cuando se utilizan PCS40OR y PCD 2.0, es posible tener la función PCD incluso en la infraestructura de RF.

Pro:Idiom1

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de gestión de derechos digitales (DRM)
desbloquea el acceso a contenido premium para ayudar a
garantizar un despliegue rápido y amplio de HDTV y otros
contenidos digitales de alto valor.
Varios idiomas1
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Varios idiomas

39 idiomas, inclusive hebreo, árabe y farsi, y soporte para alineación lingüística, lo que hace más cómoda la estancia de los huéspedes.
Plantillas básicas y sencillas1
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Plantillas básicas y sencillas

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) proporciona una plantilla básica y fácil, conformando un total de tres plantillas, que los clientes pueden seleccionar a su gusto.
Plantilla y página personalizables1
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Plantilla y página personalizables

Elige un aspecto alternativo según tus preferencias, y edita por tu cuenta varias secciones con 40 páginas de carteleras con la herramienta basada en la web. (Máx. 15 páginas / sección disponible)
Spooling de varios canales1
Manejo hotelero Pro:Centric V

Spooling de varios canales

La operación de hasta 8 canales hoteleros (22 subcanales) puede ofrecer información variada y servicios añadidos.
EzManager
Características de valor añadido

EzManager

EzManager provee una función de instalación práctica, para preparar automáticamente la TV Pro:Centric sin configuraciones adicionales. La instalación automática requiere 1~3 minutos, mientras que la instalación manual requiere 3~5.
Instant On
Características de valor añadido

Instant On

Gracias al sistema de carga de alta velocidad, los usuarios disfrutarán del contenido inmediatamente después de encender el televisor.
Clonación de datos USB
Características de valor añadido

Clonación de datos USB

Clonar la información en USB hace más eficiente el manejo de múltiples pantallas para un funcionamiento óptimo. No es necesario preparar cada pantalla una por una; se puede copiar la información a un USB desde una pantalla, y la información se distribuye a las demás con un complemento USB.
IR OUT
Características de valor añadido

IR OUT

Con el decodificador interactivo, todas las TVs LG pueden controlarse con un único control remoto
RS-232C
Características de valor agregado

RS-232C

Por medio del puerto RS-232C de la TV, puedes controlar de manera remota la configuración de encendido y el volumen de manera simultánea.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 