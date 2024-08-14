About Cookies on This Site

Serie ultraligero

GSCD100-GN2

Serie ultraligero

GSCD100-GN2

Diseño Liviano

El gabinete de la serie GSCD es mucho más liviano que el de otras pantallas LED exteriores, lo que reduce significativamente la carga de la construcción cuando se instala una gran pantalla LED.

Diseño Liviano

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Las unidades de potencia y control conectadas a los gabinetes pueden extraerse, lo que facilita la resolver los problemas que puedan surgir.

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece acceso delantero o posterior, que le permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación de acuerdo con su entorno y minimiza las limitaciones en la instalación y el mantenimiento.

Diseño de Esquina de 90° Disponible

Si agregas una opción de esquina de 90 °, la serie GSCD puede ofrecer contenido impecable incluso cuando se instala en esquinas.

Diseño de Esquina de 90° Disponible

Diseño de IP a Prueba de Agua

Las partes delantera y trasera del gabinete poseen la certificación IP65, que le permite un funcionamiento estable que no se ve afectado por el clima y los ambientes exteriores severos.

Diseño de IP a Prueba de Agua

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETRO FÍSICO

  • Configuración de pixeles

    3 en 1 SMD

  • Tamaño de píxel (mm)

    10

  • Resolución del módulo (ancho x alto)

    48 × 24

  • Dimensiones del módulo (ancho x alto, mm)

    500 × 250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.3

  • Número de módulos por gabinete (A x A)

    2 × 4/2 × 2 (mediano)

  • Resolución del gabinete (A x A)

    96 × 96/96 × 48 (mediano)

  • Tamaño del gabinete (A × A × P)

    1,000 × 1,000 × 85.1 mm/1,000 × 500 × 85.1 mm (mediano)

  • Área de superficie del gabinete (m²)

    1.000/0.500 (mediano)

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/caja de unidad)

    19.0/10.6 (mediano)

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m²)

    19.0/21.2 (mediano)

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

    9,216

  • Horizontalidad del gabinete

    ±0.5 mm

  • Material del gabinete

    Perfil de aluminio

  • Acceso de servicio

    Frontal o trasero (solo una opción)

PARÁMETRO ÓPTICO

  • Brillo Mínimo (Luego de la calibración)

    5000

  • Temperatura del color

    3,500 ~ 9,000

  • Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visualización (Vertical)

    136

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ± 0,003 Cx, Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    10000

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

PARÁMETRO ELÉCTRICO

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, máx.)

    650/330 (mediano)

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, promedio)

    216/110 (mediano)

  • Consumo de energía (W/m², máx.)

    650/660 (mediano)

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    2218/1126 (mediano)

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, promedio)

    737/375 (mediano)

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/㎡, máx.)

    2218/2252 (mediano)

  • Suministro de energía (V)

    100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

    50/60

  • Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

    3840

CONDICIONES DE FUNCIONAMIENTO

  • Vida útil (horas a brillo medio)

    100000

  • Temperaturas de funcionamiento (°C)

    -20 ℃ a +50 ℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10-99% HR

  • Escala IP frontal/trasera

    IP65/IP65

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Certificación

    CE, ETL, FCC

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    LCIN006

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 