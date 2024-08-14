Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alta visibilidad en entornos brillantes
Con un brillo de 1.500 nits, 22XE1J cuenta con una alta visibilidad en entornos luminosos. Además, su clara visibilidad puede ofrecer una variedad de información incluso a aquellos que usan gafas de sol polarizadas.