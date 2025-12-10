About Cookies on This Site

Señalización UHD

Señalización UHD

75UL3Q-E
Características principales

  • Resolución: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Brillo: 350 nit (típ.)
  • Boca arriba/abajo con soporte de inclinación
  • Alto rendimiento con webOS 6.1
  • Seguridad mejorada
  • Sostenibilidad para ESG
Más

Señalización LG webOS UHD

Se monta una pantalla de señalización en la pared de una sala de reuniones, que muestra claramente el contenido de la reunión en la pantalla.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Presentar una calidad de pantalla vívida y vivaz al ampliar parte del contenido de la pantalla.

Excelente calidad de imagen con resolución Ultra HD

Con la resolución UHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean vívidos y realistas. Además, el amplio ángulo de visión proporciona contenidos claros.

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma webOS.

Alto rendimiento con LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1 está disponible en la serie UL3Q para una ejecución fluida de múltiples tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva*.

 

 

* GUI: interfaz gráfica de usuario

Un UL3Q está montado en la pared en orientación horizontal y el otro en orientación vertical, con una imagen ampliada que muestra el grosor uniforme del bisel del UL3Q.

Fácil instalación con diseño de bisel uniforme

La serie UL3Q presenta biseles horizontales y verticales perfectamente equilibrados, creando una solución de visualización visualmente armoniosa. Su diseño especializado simplifica la instalación en entornos minoristas y al mismo tiempo ofrece una experiencia visual verdaderamente inmersiva. Los biseles simétricos y sofisticados realzan el atractivo estético de cualquier espacio, transformando las pantallas ordinarias en elegantes puntos focales.

Un UL3Q se instala en el techo de la tienda con una inclinación boca abajo y el otro se monta debajo del mostrador con una inclinación boca arriba, y ambos muestran contenido.

Experiencia de visualización adaptativa

Experimente una mayor flexibilidad con el innovador soporte de inclinación boca arriba/abajo del UL3Q. Ya sea que se monte en alto o bajo, cada pantalla se puede ajustar para adaptarse mejor a los espectadores al nivel de los ojos, promoviendo la máxima participación independientemente de la altura de instalación. Esta versatilidad optimiza tanto la eficiencia espacial como la comodidad visual, brindando información clara desde varios ángulos de visión.

 

 

* 76”/86” no son compatibles.

** Esta pantalla se inclina hacia arriba/abajo hasta 15 grados; no exceda este rango para evitar daños.

La serie UL3Q se puede controlar y monitorear de forma remota a través de Control Manager en dispositivos móviles y/o computadoras portátiles.

Monitoreo y control remotos

Esta solución de monitoreo basada en web es fácil de usar y permite que el usuario se sienta cómodo. Permite al usuario tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC en un entorno accesible a la red mientras tiene acceso a datos actuales y pasados. Permite al usuario monitorear la unidad, realizar ajustes y controlar la unidad de forma remota en tiempo real.

Sensor de brillo incorporado

El sensor frontal del UL3Q ajusta automáticamente el brillo para adaptarse a diversas condiciones de iluminación, lo que ayuda a optimizar la calidad de visualización y la eficiencia energética sin intervención manual. Esta característica adaptativa ayuda a mantener un rendimiento constante de la pantalla al mismo tiempo que admite ahorros de energía, brindando una experiencia visual mejorada que responde a los cambios ambientales.

La serie UL3Q proporciona funciones de seguridad para proteger datos importantes del acceso o ataques externos.

Arquitectura de seguridad avanzada

El UL3Q incorpora la tecnología Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) de LG, que protege los datos críticos del acceso no autorizado y posibles amenazas a la seguridad. Este compromiso con la seguridad de la información está validado por la certificación ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2, que brinda a las empresas la confianza de que su contenido y operaciones confidenciales permanecen protegidos en el desafiante panorama de seguridad actual.

LG recibió la medalla EcoVadis Platinum 2025.

Sostenibilidad galardonada

La serie UL3Q encarna el compromiso ESG de LG Display: "Una vida mejor para todos". Esta dedicación de toda la empresa a la responsabilidad medioambiental nos ha valido la prestigiosa medalla EcoVadis Platinum 2025, lo que nos sitúa entre el 1 % de las empresas mundiales con mayor excelencia en sostenibilidad.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie UL3Q instalada en otra ubicación.

LG ConnectedCare

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para diagnóstico de fallas y servicios de control remoto, respaldando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

 

 

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    75"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    VA

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Direct

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    4,500:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    DCI 80%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 x 178

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10 bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    0.25

  • Vida útil

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada RS232C

    O(1), conector telefónico de 4 pines

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    El(1)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Negro

  • Ancho del marco

    12.9mm Even

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    31.4

  • Peso empaquetado

    40.3

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1679.7 X 959 X 58.5

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1883 X 1140 X 186

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    400 x 400

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    0

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Etiqueta de video

    O (4, Max una entrada HDMI)

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C a 40 °C (escena vertical: 0 °C a 35 °C)

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    Del 10 % al 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    CA 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Potencia incorporada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    135W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    BTU/Hr (Típico), BTU/Hr (Máx.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    66W

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Apagado

    0,5 W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    Ø (10W X 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB

  • EMC

    FCC Clase "B" / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    O (Nuevo ERP) / O

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglés, francés, alemán, español, italiano, coreano, chino (simplificado), chino (original), portugués (Brasil), sueco, finlandés, noruego, danés, ruso, japonés, portugués (Europa), holandés, checo, griego, turco, árabe, polaco

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Control remoto (incluye batería 2ea), cable de alimentación, libro de regulaciones, guía de configuración fácil, tarjeta de garantía, teléfono a D-Sub9 género

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    15 grados

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    15 grados

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.