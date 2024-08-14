About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla UHD Signage con WebOS

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Pantalla UHD Signage con WebOS

43UL3J-M

Pantalla UHD Signage con WebOS

(2)
Pantalla LG UHD Signage con WebOS

Hay cinco personas realizando una reunión en una sala con la serie UL3J instalada en la pared. Hay otra serie UL3J instalada al otro lado de la sala de reuniones, en la pared más allá de la ventana de la izquierda

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente.

Presentar una calidad de pantalla vívida y animada al ampliar el contenido de la pantalla.

Excelente calidad de imagen con resolución Ultra HD

Con la resolución UHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean vívidos y realistas. Además, el amplio ángulo de visión proporciona contenidos claros.

Muestra un tamaño de bisel de 6,9 mm por 18,4 mm y demuestra su delgadez a 57,5 mm de profundidad.

Diseño delgado y sofisticado

Esta serie tiene un tamaño y grosor de bisel delgados*, lo que ahorra espacio y permite una fácil instalación. Además, aumenta la experiencia inmersiva desde la pantalla y aporta un diseño sofisticado, mejorando la decoración del espacio donde se instala el producto.

*Comparado con la serie UL3G de LG.

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

Alto Rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC* y motor web, está disponible en la serie UL3J para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS de LG mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva.**

*SoC: Sistema en chip.
**GUI: Interfaz gráfica de usuario.

Se pueden conectar varios sensores externos y señalización a través de un conector USB, lo que proporciona soluciones sencillas de valor añadido.

Conexión de varios sensores

La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS ayuda a proporcionar fácilmente soluciones de valor agregado* al admitir conexiones simples con sensores externos** como GPIO, NFC/RFID, sensores de temperatura, etc., a través de un conector USB.

*p.ej. mostrando información promocional específica según el cambio climático a los visitantes de la tienda.
**Los sensores externos deben comprarse por separado y probarse para determinar su compatibilidad con la plataforma webOS.

La solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla de LG, LG One: Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share es una solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla disponible a través de la serie UL3J, la unidad de transmisión USB y su aplicación. Simplemente puede compartir la pantalla de su PC personal con la pantalla con su botón de llave USB y Wi-Fi incorporado*, y puede ajustar los valores de configuración básicos (volumen, modo de imagen, brillo automático, etc.) de la pantalla conectada sin un control remoto. Además, el modo de reunión de Office** le ayuda a mostrar la agenda y tomar nota antes de que comience la reunión.

Consiste en imágenes que muestran las instrucciones de 3 pasos para instalar LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle y compartir la pantalla personal. La primera imagen combina el dongle USB y la señalización LG. La segunda imagen describe a una persona que sostiene el dispositivo USB e intenta conectarlo a la PC. La última imagen consiste en personas que se reúnen conectando un dispositivo USB a una computadora portátil y luego comparten la pantalla a través del UL3J en la pared

*Los usuarios deben configurar Soft AP habilitado en el Menú de red de Signage.
**Los usuarios pueden habilitar el modo de reunión de Office en el menú de configuración EZ de Signage.
***LG One: Quick Share debe comprarse por separado.

La serie UL3J se controla y supervisa de forma remota en una ubicación remota a través de Control Manager en dispositivos móviles y/o portátiles.

Monitoreo y control remotos

Esta solución de monitoreo basada en web es fácil de usar y permite que el usuario se sienta cómodo. Permite al usuario tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC en un entorno accesible a la red mientras tiene acceso a datos actuales y pasados. Permite al usuario monitorear la unidad, realizar ajustes y controlar la unidad de forma remota en tiempo real.

Hay uno en las salas de reuniones con señalización y otro con sistema de control AV que ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la serie UL3J

Compatible con sistemas de control AV

La serie UL3J es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para una alta compatibilidad con controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

*Se requiere la configuración inicial desde la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
**Control basado en red.

Se está llevando a cabo una videoconferencia mientras las personas son examinadas mediante carteles instalados en la pared.

Compatible con sistema de videoconferencia

Para una reunión visual eficaz, la serie UL3J admite su compatibilidad con las soluciones de Cisco que ofrecen un control potente e integrado* para una videoconferencia más inteligente.

*Usando una conexión de cable HDMI (el cable HDMI es opcional).

Una señalización en la pared tiene un altavoz incorporado que reproduce un audio rico.

Altavoz incorporado

Los contenidos se enriquecerán con los efectos de sonido de los altavoces integrados, sin necesidad de comprar o instalar altavoces externos.
Distribuir contenido cómodamente a través de Wi-Fi.

Fácil distribución de contenido
y actualización de software

La serie UL3J cuenta con Wi-Fi integrado, lo que facilita la distribución de contenido de forma inalámbrica y la actualización del firmware en la misma red.
La serie UR3J está en la pared y una mujer usa una PC personal y un teléfono móvil. Esta imagen muestra que la señalización se puede conectar de forma inalámbrica a la PC y al teléfono móvil que sostiene.

Punto de acceso inalámbrico

La serie UL3J funciona como un enrutador virtual que puede ser un punto de acceso inalámbrico para dispositivos móviles.
El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie UL3J instalada en un lugar diferente.

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para diagnóstico de fallas y servicios de control remoto, respaldando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado.
Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Está demostrando que la serie UL3J está verificada por EPEAT.

Epeat Registrado

La Herramienta Electrónica de Evaluación Ambiental de Productos (EPEAT) es un método para que varios niveles de clientes evalúen el efecto de un producto en el medio ambiente. UL3J es una pantalla con certificación EPEAT Bronze*, lo que significa que cumple con todos los criterios requeridos en la categoría Computadoras y pantallas.

*Regustrado en Abril, 2021.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    43"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Direct

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    300 nits. (Típ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,300:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    DCI 80 %

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 x 178

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms(G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    3%

  • Vida útil

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    16/7

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    Sí (3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • Entrada de audio

    Sí (1)

  • Entrada RS232C

    Sí (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    Sí (1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Salida de audio

    Sí (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • Salida RS232C

    Sí (1), 4pin Phone-jack

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    8.8

  • Peso empaquetado

    10.9

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    200 x 200

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    ersion webOS

  • USB Plug & Play

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Sincronización RS232C

    Sí (1)

  • Compartir pantalla

  • Etiqueta de video

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Máx.

    120W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Sí/Sí

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

    Sí / Sí

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

  • Promota

    Si (No disponible para EU/CIS)

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    OSD Inglés, francés, alemán, español, italiano, coreano, chino (simplificado), chino (original), portugués (Brasil), sueco, finlandés, noruego, danés, ruso, japonés, portugués (Europa), holandés, checo, griego , turco, árabe

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Control remoto básico (incluye batería 2ea), cable de alimentación, QSG, libro de normas, teléfono para género RS232C, cable USB-C Soporte opcional (ST-653T), soporte de pared (LSW350B), kit OPS (KT-OPSF)

  • Opcional

    Soporte (ST-653T), Soporte de pared (LSW350B), Adaptador VESA (AM-B330S), Kit OPS (KT-OPSF)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    Sí (máximo de 30 °C) *En condiciones de temperaturas de 30 °C, y 50 % de humedad

  • Calificación IP

    IP5x

Para obtener más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

