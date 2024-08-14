Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Estufa a Gas 5.8 pies cúbicos InstaView™ con Wi-Fi inteligente habilitado para Convección Real con Freidora de Aire

LRGL5825D

Estufa a Gas 5.8 pies cúbicos InstaView™ con Wi-Fi inteligente habilitado para Convección Real con Freidora de Aire

LRGL5825D
Toca Dos Veces Para Ver Qué se Está Cocinando

Toca Dos Veces Para Ver Qué se Está Cocinando

Ve el interior de la ventanilla InstaView® sin tener que abrir la puerta o alcanzar la placa de cocción para buscar un interruptor.

La freidora de aire integrada ofrece un sabor crujiente para alimentar a una multitud

La freidora de aire integrada ofrece un sabor crujiente para alimentar a una multitud

Prepara patatas fritas, alitas picantes y mucho más sin necesidad de precalentar ni de otro aparato que ocupe espacio en la cocina.*

*La bandeja de la freidora de aire se vende por separado.

Ahorra Tiempo y Simplifica tu Día a Día

Ahorra Tiempo y Simplifica tu Día a Día

La aplicación ThinQ® controla la cocina a distancia y el servicio de atención al cliente proactivo envía consejos y alertas útiles.
Ahorra Tiempo y Simplifica tu Día a Día MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA CON DESCRIPCIONES DE AUDIO/MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA
Mantén tu Horno Como Nuevo

Mantén tu Horno Como Nuevo

Deja tu horno impecable en tan sólo 10 minutos con la función de limpieza de horno más rápida del mercado*

**Entre las principales marcas de electrodomésticos líderes para el hogar, según se encuestó en marzo de 2020. Las acumulaciones excesivas pueden requerir un esfuerzo manual adicional o el uso de la función de autolimpieza completa.

Amplía Tus Opciones

Amplía Tus Opciones

Este horno de gran capacidad ofrece la flexibilidad de cocinar comidas más grandes sin que el horno se estreche.

*Basado en la encuesta interna de LG (octubre de 2018) para los hornos individuales tradicionales autolimpiables a gas y eléctricos de 6.3, los hornos dobles a gas de 6.9 y los hornos dobles eléctricos de 7.3.

Quemador Rápido de LG

Quemador Rápido de LG

La hornilla UltraHeat™ de 20,000 BTU hierve el agua y otros líquidos rápidamente para no perder el ritmo de tu apretada agenda.
Los Socios de Smart Cooking añaden la &quot;app&quot; en &quot;apetito&quot;

Los Socios de Smart Cooking añaden la "app" en "apetito"

Inspírate y amplía tu menú con las aplicaciones asociadas que pueden enviar los tiempos y las temperaturas de cocción a la cocina.*

Los Socios de Smart Cooking añaden la "app" en "apetito" MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA CON DESCRIPCIONES DE AUDIO/MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA

*Las fechas de lanzamiento de los modelos para la aplicación pueden variar.

La cocina Que Se Adapta a tu Estilo de Vida

La cocina Que Se Adapta a tu Estilo de Vida

FAQ

P.

¿Qué es la función InstaView en las estufas LG?         

Q.

La función InstaView permite ver el interior del horno sin abrir la puerta. Golpeando dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, facilitando la supervisión de la cocción

P.

¿Cómo limpiar una estufa LG de manera efectiva?         

Q.

Consulta el Manual del Propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas sobre la limpieza. Puedes encontrarlo en línea o en el sitio de soporte de LG

P.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre estufas eléctricas y a gas?         

Q.

Las estufas eléctricas funcionan con electricidad y son más fáciles de limpiar, mientras que las estufas a gas utilizan gas natural o propano y ofrecen un control de temperatura más preciso.

P.

 ¿Qué es el sistema de enfriamiento automático en las estufas LG?         

Q.

Cuando la estufa se calienta, un ventilador de enfriamiento disipa el calor hacia el exterior para mantener un rendimiento óptimo

P.

¿Qué precauciones de seguridad debo seguir al usar la estufa?         

Q.

No la instales cerca de productos que generen calor.
Deja espacio entre la estufa y las paredes.
Conecta el enchufe a una toma de corriente con conexión a tierra

P.

¿Cómo puedo obtener más información sobre las estufas LG?         

Q.

Visita el sitio web oficial de LG o consulta con un distribuidor autorizado para obtener detalles sobre características, garantía y opciones disponibles

Resumen

Capacidad del horno (L)
5.8 ft³ (unit not in L)
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)
29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8" (unit not in mm)
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Tecnología ThinQ®
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
EasyClean®

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Marca

    LG

  • Tipo de encimera

    Sellado

  • Tipo de combustible

    Gas

  • Color Exterior

    Acero Inoxidable Negro PrintProof™

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    5.8 ft³ (unit not in L)

  • Sistemas de cocción del horno

    Convección verdadera

  • Tipo de horno

    Horno único

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONVENIENCIA

  • Bloqueo de control

  • EasyClean

    Sí (10 min.)

  • Temporizador de cocina

  • Tipo de limpieza del horno

    EasyClean® + Autolimpieza

  • Modo Sabbat

  • Bloqueo de la puerta del horno autolimpiante

    Automático

  • Cocción temporizada

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ENCIMERA

  • Tipo de encimera

    Almacenamiento

  • Tipo de combustible

    Gas

  • Quemador de gas - Medio centro (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    10000/10000 (Ovalado)(unit not in W)

  • Quemador de gas - Frontal izquierdo (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    17000/12000 (SuperBoil™)(unit not in W)

  • Quemador de gas - Trasero izquierdo (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    9100/9100(unit not in W)

  • Quemador de gas - Frontal derecho (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    20000/12500 (UltraHeat™)(unit not in W)

  • Quemador de gas - Trasero derecho (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    5000/5000(unit not in W)

  • Número de hornillas/elementos de la encimera

    5

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Energía de elemento para hornear (vatios)

    3400

  • Energía de elemento de asador (vatios)

    19000/18000 (LNG/LPG)(unit not in W)

  • Energía de elemento de convección (vatios)

    13,500/12,500(unit not in W)

  • Apagado automático de seguridad

    Después de 12 horas

  • Conversión de convección

  • Tipo de Convección

    Convección verdadera

  • Tipo de combustible

    Gas

  • Luz de horno inteligente GoCook

    1 luz

  • Número de rejillas del horno

    2

  • Número de posiciones de rejilla

    7

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    6.3 ft³(unit not in L)

  • Modo de cocción de horno

    Hornear, asar, freír al aire, probar, fácil de limpiar, hornear por convección, asar por convección y mantiene caliente y tibio, comida congelada, cocción lenta, favorito

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

  • Tipo de control

    Vidrio SmoothTouch™

MODOS DE COCCIÓN

  • Freídora de aire

  • Hornear

  • Horneado por convección

DISEÑO/ACABADO

  • Acabado de la encimera

    Esmalte de porcelana

  • Material de la perilla

    Apariencia de acero inoxidable, Ponderado

  • Color Exterior

    Acero Inoxidable Negro PrintProof™

  • Función de la puerta del horno

    Ventana InstaView y WideView™

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Peso de envío (kg)

    200 (unit not in kg)

  • Profundidad total (incluida la manija) (mm)

    28 7/8" (unit not in mm)

  • Dimensiones del embalaje (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    32 1/2" x 51" x 30 1/2" (unit not in mm)

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8" (unit not in mm)

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    169 (unit not in kg)

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL CAJÓN

  • Tipo de cajón

    Almacenamiento

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

  • Suministro de energía requerido (voltios/Hz)

    120/60

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Cuidado proactivo del cliente

  • SmartDiagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Qué opina la gente

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 