Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
19kg Lavadora Carga Superior, Smart Inverter, Smart Motion, TurboDrum™, Color Gris

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

19kg Lavadora Carga Superior, Smart Inverter, Smart Motion, TurboDrum™, Color Gris

WT19WVTM

19kg Lavadora Carga Superior, Smart Inverter, Smart Motion, TurboDrum™, Color Gris

(0)
Front view

Ahorro de Energía con el Motor Smart Inverter

La tecnología Smart Inverter elimina el trabajo innecesario, controlando de manera eficiente el consumo de energía.

¿Qué es Smart Inverter?

El modo convencional de Apagado / Encendido funciona con un bajo consumo de energía, sin embargo, el Motor Inverter varía continuamente su brillo sin apagarlo para obtener un mayor ahorro energético.

¿Qué es Smart Inverter?

Lavadoras con Smart Inverter

La lavadoras LG con Smart Inverter, ajustan el consumo de energía al nivel más optimo de acuerdo a la potencia requerida.

Lavadoras con Smart Inverter

*La imagen del producto es de referencia, el color del panel puede variar dependiendo el modelo.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

El sistema de lavado TurboDrum™ permite un proceso de lavado más potente, eliminado la suciedad más difícil a través de una corriente de agua fuerte del tambor giratorio y del pulsador en la dirección opuesta.

Prelavado Automático Auto Pre Wash

Prelavado Automático Auto Pre Wash

Las manchas difíciles están listas para desaparecer, con un solo toque. Deje sus manos libres mientras su lavadora se encarga de la limpieza de su ropa.

*El ciclo de lavado normal comienza despues de los 8 minutos de pre-lavado

Funcionamiento silencioso

Las lavadoras LG Inverter operan con bajo nivel de ruido de hasta 45dB y baja vibración, gracias a su Motor Smart Inverter™, eliminan el ruido innecesario y permiten un funcionamiento suave.

D05_Global_Sapience-Smart-Inverter_2017_Feaure_12_Smart-Diagnosis_D_V1

Smart Diagnosis™

La tecnología Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar rápidamente cualquier problema menor del equipo antes de que se convierta en un problema mayor, evitando costos e inconvenientes visitas al centro de servicio.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia, el color del panel puede variar dependiendo el modelo.

FAQ

P.

¿Cómo elegir el mejor electrodoméstico para tu hogar?​

R.

A la hora de seleccionar un electrodoméstico para tu hogar, es importante considerar las necesidades específicas de tu estilo de vida. En LG, ofrecemos una amplia gama de electrodomésticos innovadores y de alta calidad. Puedes explorar las opciones que se ajusten a tus preferencias y requerimientos, aprovechando las características avanzadas que LG incorpora en sus productos.

P.

¿Cuáles son los electrodomésticos más eficientes energéticamente?

R.

Nos destacamos por fabricar electrodomésticos con un enfoque especial en la eficiencia energética. Busca aquellos productos de LG que cuenten con certificaciones de ahorro energético, estas garantizan un menor consumo de energía. En LG nos esforzamos por integrar tecnologías avanzadas en nuestros electrodomésticos, proporcionando un rendimiento óptimo al tiempo que contribuye a la conservación de energía y ahorro en costos.

P.

¿Cómo elegir el mejor electrodoméstico para tu hogar?​

R.

En caso de enfrentar problemas con un electrodoméstico LG, es recomendable consultar el manual del usuario proporcionado con el producto. Para reparaciones más complejas, te aconsejamos ponerte en contacto con el servicio técnico autorizado de LG para garantizar una solución adecuada.

P.

¿Cuáles son las tendencias actuales en diseño de electrodomésticos?

R.

LG sigue de cerca las tendencias actuales en diseño de electrodomésticos, ofreciendo productos con líneas modernas, tecnología integrada y estilos contemporáneos. La marca se esfuerza por proporcionar electrodomésticos que no solo cumplan con altos estándares de rendimiento, sino que también complementen y realcen la estética de cualquier espacio.

P.

¿Qué medidas de seguridad debo tener en cuenta al utilizar electrodomésticos?

R.

Al utilizar electrodomésticos LG, es esencial seguir las pautas de seguridad proporcionadas en los manuales del usuario. Asegúrate de que los electrodomésticos estén conectados correctamente, evita el uso de cables dañados y sigue las recomendaciones específicas para cada producto. LG está comprometido con la seguridad de sus usuarios, pero en caso de cualquier problema, se recomienda contactar con el servicio de atención al cliente de LG para obtener asistencia inmediata.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

IMAGE--001

Tecla especial

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color de cuerpo

    Blanco

  • Tipo de tapa

    Opacidad

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de retraso

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones Duros & Pantalla led

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • 4-vías Agitador

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ColdWash

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • LoadSense

  • Vapor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Peso (kg)

    39.0

Qué opina la gente

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 