Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 25kg (Lavado)/ 22kg (Secado a Gas) ThinQ™, Negro

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 25kg (Lavado)/ 22kg (Secado a Gas) ThinQ™, Negro

WK25BS6

WK25BS6

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 25kg (Lavado)/ 22kg (Secado a Gas) ThinQ™, Negro

Front view
Front view with door open
Port view
perspective view
Características principales

  • Lavadora y secadora LG WashTower™ en UN SOLO EQUIPO
  • Tecnología AI DD y Sensor AI con inteligencia artificial
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 700 mm x 1,890 mm x 770 mm
  • LG ThinQ conectividad Wi-Fi
  • Panel de control central intuitivo Center Control™
  • Tecnología con vapor Steam ™
Más

Disfruta de un asistente que lo sabe todo sobre lavado

Vista lateral del panel con botones. Imagen muestra botones de encendido de lavadora y secadora en ciclo normal.

Smart Learner™ identifica los hábitos de lavado frecuentes y ofrece estas opciones para una experiencia de uso más simple.

Vista lateral del panel con botones iluminados. Imagen muestra botones de encendido de lavadora y secadora en ciclo normal.

Gracias a Smart Paring™, la ropa lavada se secará en el ciclo más óptimo. Solo presiona el botón de inicio.

 

Una mano sostiene un teléfono con notificaciones del LG Wash Tower: ícono de torre, ciclo terminado y alerta.

Las notificaciones inteligentes en tu dispositivo te ahorrarán la molestia de tener que ir a la lavadora para verificar el progreso de la carga.

Nueva solución de lavado integrada en UN SOLO EQUIPO

Lavadora y secadora LG WashTowerTM integrada en un solo cuerpo, para ciclos de lavado y secado perfectos e inteligentes

Un video se abre con una pantalla dividida, que muestra un sol radiante con un rayo de luz circular y a su alrededor un barco que forma un círculo perfecto de olas en el agua. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un círculo perfecto dentro de un edificio mirando al cielo y un círculo en el centro de una ola de agua. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un colorido molinete girando en círculos y una ola de agua. Hay láseres azules disparando en la pantalla, con líneas rectas y círculos sobre las imágenes circulares del vídeo. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un círculo en las nubes, con el sol en el centro y una burbuja circular flotando en el cielo. Los láseres continúan dibujando en el video con líneas y círculos. La última captura de pantalla dividida muestra una bocanada circular de humo y agua rociada en un círculo, y las líneas de láser se convierten en la Torre de Lavado LG sobre un fondo negro. A continuación, la captura de pantalla dividida vuelve con el tambor de la lavadora. En la parte superior de la pantalla, la lavadora se está llenando de vapor y en la parte inferior el agua circula alrededor del tambor. La siguiente imagen es un círculo que se dividió a la mitad. La mitad superior muestra un primer plano del vapor en la ropa y la inferior un primer plano del agua en la ropa. La cámara se desplaza para mostrar el panel de control de la Torre de Lavado LG en línea recta y luego en ángulo. Finalmente, una Torre de Lavado LG en blanco y negro se encuentra en ángulo en un espacio industrial con el logo de la Torre de Lavado LG, en un lugar prominente en el centro hacia la derecha.
Una Torre de Lavado LG se ubica de frente con una pared de ventanas detrás. La puerta superior está ligeramente entreabierta, mostrando una luz azul que brilla en el interior. La puerta inferior está completamente abierta, mostrando la luz azul que brilla y las líneas que conectan con el ícono AI que indica la tecnología y la conexión.

La primera torre de lavado con inteligencia artificial

Esta novedosa tecnología de inteligencia artificial AI DD identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas, y te envía alertas al dispositivo móvil.

Una Torre de Lavado LG se ubica de frente con una pared de ventanas detrás. La puerta superior está ligeramente entreabierta, mostrando una luz azul que brilla en el interior. La puerta inferior está completamente abierta, mostrando la luz azul que brilla y las líneas que conectan con el ícono AI que indica la tecnología y la conexión.

Optimiza tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará más estilo a tu cuarto de lavado. LG WashTower™ es un sistema de lavandería ergonómico que ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre.

Se instala una Torre de Lavado LG blanca con estanterías, una estación de lavado a la izquierda y un armario a la derecha.

ESTILO, MÁS ESPACIO & FÁCIL ACCESO

LG WashTower en un solo cuerpo es una solución completa, con diseño premium y minimalista y de fácil acceso, que crea una armonía perfecta y eficiente con el espacio.

 

Una Torre de Lavado LG blanca se instala con estanterías y un armario en un módulo de pared.

ARMONÍA, ORDEN & FÁCIL ACCESO

LG WashTower en un solo cuerpo es una solución completa, con diseño premium y minimalista y de fácil acceso, que crea una armonía perfecta y eficiente con el espacio.

 

Toma el control

Un panel de control central, todo en uno y a tu alcance. Es tan intuitivo que te preguntarás por qué no existió antes.

Acceso fácil a las funciones con el control central

La puerta circular frontal de la máquina se muestra con una camisa blanca flotando en el agua en su interior. En la puerta se muestra el ícono de una camisa con cuello y un ícono de una gota de agua que indica el ciclo de enjuague. Debajo de la puerta hay dos íconos: uno que corresponde a la temperatura y un cronómetro que indica cuánto tiempo tomará. En la parte inferior de la imagen está el logo del secado por sensor con IA.

Una experiencia de lavado sin complicaciones

Los sensores AI Sensor Dry™ analizan los datos y ajustan automáticamente la temperatura.
La vista frontal de la puerta de la lavadora se muestra iluminada, con cinco chorros de agua que fluyen en el interior y alrededor de la puerta hay un chorro de agua.

Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

Lavar tus prendas favoritas en tan solo 29 minutos con TurboWash™ 360 será espectacular. Podrás disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo sin preocuparte.

Lavar tus prendas favoritas en tan solo 29 minutos con TurboWash™ 360 será espectacular. Podrás disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo sin preocuparte.

Se observa una prenda blanca dentro de la máquina con una nube de vapor rodeándola. El logo certificado libre de alérgenos está en la esquina inferior derecha.

Despídete de alérgenos y preocupaciones

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que se elimina el 95% de los alérgenos y el 99.9% de las bacterias.

*Según la certificación de la fundación Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), el ciclo Allergiene™ reduce el 99.9% de los alérgenos de ácaros del polvo y de gatos.
*La marca ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY es una marca registrada de ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA y ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.
*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99.9% de bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el ciclo sanitario.

Fondo gris con el logotipo de la garantía de 10 años de Inverter DirectDrive, el logotipo de Inverter DirectDrive y un botón rojo con la leyenda "Más información" que lleva a los visitantes al micro sitio de Core Tech.

Más durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

El Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento de lavado y la durabilidad del equipo, pero sin el ruido y la vibración. Además, el motor Inverter DD disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad, y cuenta con 10 años de garantía.

Guía de Instalación de LG WashTower

La torre de lavado LG WashTower es un set de lavadora y secadora integradas en UN SOLO EQUIPO para optimizar tu espacio de lavado.

Verifica el tamaño del producto con una cinta métrica

Guía de medidas

Antes de realizar la instalación, checa por favor la siguiente guía y ve los videos de abajo
1. Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra al lado del producto
2. Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra en la parte de atrás del producto

Ve como instalaron otras personas su WashTower

Preguntas Frecuentes

Preguntas Frecuentes

¿Se puede cambiar la dirección de apertura de las puertas de izquierda a derecha?

No, en este modelo no es posible cambiar la dirección de apertura de las puertas.


¿Cuántos cables de corriente tiene la torre de lavado LG WashTower?

LG WashTower tiene 2 cables de corriente. Lo que significa que incluso si una unidad no está funcionando, la otra unidad aún puede funcionar.


¿Cómo puedo usar el producto conectado a mi smartphone?

Primero descarga la aplicación ThinQ de Google Store o Apple Store, podrás disfrutar de las siguientes funciones a través de la aplicación:

1) Inicio remoto: controla el dispositivo de forma remota
2) Descargar ciclos: encuentre ciclos nuevos y especializados para su lavado.
3) Monitoreo de energía: realiza un seguimiento del consumo de energía
4) Diagnóstico inteligente: obtén información para diagnosticar y resolver algún problema con anticipación
5) Alertas automáticas: recibe mensajes sobre la finalización del ciclo o la configuración de algún problema.


(Secadora de gas) ¿Se puede cambiar la ventilación de la secadora hacia un lado? ¿necesito un kit?

Sí, el electrodoméstico está configurado para ventilar hacia atrás y también puede ventilar hacia un lado. La ventilación del lado derecho no está disponible en los modelos a gas.


(Secadora de gas) ¿Se puede adaptar la secadora de uso de gas natural a gas LP?

Sí, pero solo por un profesional calificado para asegurar que la boquilla del quemador, el conector y las válvulas de cierre de gas correctos estén instalados y funcionando correctamente en la secadora.



DIMENSIONES

WK25BS6

Tecla especial

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    25

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700x1890x830

  • TurboWash360˚

  • AI DD

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Tipo de puerta

    Cubierta de cristal templado Black tinted

  • Color (Secadora)

    Acero inoxidable negro

  • Color (Lavadora)

    Acero inoxidable negro

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    22

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    25

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de retraso

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones completamente táctiles y pantalla LED

  • Indicador de figura

    18:88

  • Indicación de Bloqueo de Puerta (Lavadora)

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Elevador de tambor

    Elevador delgado de acero inoxidable

  • Luz en el tambor

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • LoadSense

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • Vapor

  • TurboWash360˚

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

CARACTERÍSTICAS (SECADORA)

  • Indicador de atascamiento de conducto FlowSense

  • SteamFresh

  • TurboSteam

  • Opción de ventilación

    Ventilación de 2 vías

  • Tipo

    Secador Ventilado

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Secado por sensor IA

    No

  • Condensador de limpieza automática

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Luz en el tambor

  • Filtro de pelusas dual

  • Tambor interior grabado

    No

  • Indicador de agua vacía

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Tipo de fuente de calor

    Gas

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Puerta reversible

    No

  • Sensor Dry

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

  • Anti - Alergico

    No

  • Ropa de Cama

  • Blancos brillantes

    No

  • Lavado a mano/Lana

    No

  • Carga Pesada

  • Normal

  • Perm. Press

    No

  • Higiénico

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

  • Toallas

    No

  • Lavado Rápido

PROGRAMAS (SECADORA)

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Ropa de Cama

  • Carga Pesada

  • Normal

  • Planchado permanente

    No

  • Cargas Pequeñas

  • Vapor fresco

  • Vapor - Higiénico

    No

  • Secado rápido

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

  • Aprendizaje inteligente

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Ciclo en la nube

  • Limpiador Tub Clean (lavadora)

  • Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700x1890x830

  • Peso (kg)

    144.5

  • Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

    830

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

    1410

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

